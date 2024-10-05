Advertisement

Shehnaaz Gill Recalls Her Relationship With Late Actor Sidharth Shukla: "I Was Possessive Because He Was Handsome"

Sidharth Shukla died at the age of 40 in 2021

A throwback of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla. (courtesy: shehnaazgill)
New Delhi:

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla first crossed paths on the sets of Bigg Boss Season 13. The duo sparked dating rumours in 2020, although neither of them confirmed being in a relationship. Now, four years after Sidharth's death, Shehnaaz has shared her feelings on love and possessiveness. She said, “I don't care about looks, but I am extremely possessive” in a conversation with Farah Khan on her YouTube channel. When the director recalled Shehnaaz's iconic line for Sidharth from Bigg Boss Season 13 – “Tu mera hai, mera hi rahega.” – Shehnaaz responded thoughtfully. She said, “I was possessive because he was handsome. If someone is so good-looking, it's natural to feel insecure and possessive.”

Sidharth Shukla was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 13. He died in September 2021 at the age of 40 due to a heart attack.

During the same conversation, Shehnaaz Gill expressed her strong sense of loyalty in relationships. She said, “I am very loyal. I envision my life with the same man forever."

Shehnaaz Gill also opened up about her expectations for a partner. “I want an equal, both financially and professionally. I would struggle if he had a significantly higher status than me. I'm the kind of person who believes in splitting expenses equally when we go out. I'm an Alpha woman; I don't like it when a man pays for me. I do love gifts and pampering, but I believe in giving gifts too,” she added.

Shehnaaz Gill made her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Venkatesh and Bhumika Chawla. She was also seen in Thank You For Coming with Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi. Next, Shehnaaz will be in Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Bigg Boss Season 13
