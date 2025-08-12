What Is The <i>Coolie</i> Cast Salary, From Rajinikanth To Aamir Khan?

All eyes are on Rajinikanth's upcoming film Coolie. The movie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is scheduled to hit the silver screen on August 14, 2025.

As Coolie continues to dominate the advance bookings scene, let's take a look at the cast's remuneration.

Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth slips into the shoes of Deva in this highly-anticipated crime saga. According to a report by Deccan Herald, the megastar received a massive Rs 200 crore paycheck for Coolie. Reportedly, the makers decided to revise his fee of Rs 150 crore following the record-breaking pre-sales of the Tamil film.

Aamir Khan

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is set to make a brief cameo in Coolie as the ferocious gangster Dahaa. The actor has reportedly been paid Rs 20 crore for his brief appearance.

Nagarjuna

Fans are eager to watch Telugu superstar Nagarjuna alongside Rajinikanth in Coolie. For his role as Simon, Nagarjuna has reportedly been paid Rs 10 crore

Sathyaraj

Baahubali star Sathyaraj, who essays the character of Rajasekhar in Coolie, is said to have received a remuneration of Rs 5 crore.

Upendraa

Kannada star Upendraa will be seen as Kaleesha in Coolie. His paycheck is believed to amount to Rs 5 crore

Shruthi Haasan

Shruthi Haasan, playing the role of Preethi, has earned Rs 4 crore for her performance in Coolie.

Coming to director Lokesh Kangaraj, he has been paid Rs 50 crore. It is said that music composer Anirudh Ravichander, who teamed up with Rajinikanth after the Telugu star's 2023 film Jailer, has received a paycheck of Rs 15 crore.

Rajinikanth's Coolie will face off with Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's War 2 on August 14, setting the stage for a fiery box office clash. As per trade website Sacnilk, Coolie raked in a whopping Rs 14 crore in pre-sales, beating Ayan Mukerji's War 2, which minted Rs 2.08 crore in advance sales.

Coolie sold out approximately 6 lakh tickets in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi. With block seats, the number is close to Rs 20 crore, added the report.

Coolie, which marks Rajinikanth's 171st film, is produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures. Rajinikanth was last seen in the TJ Gnanavel directorial Vettaiyan.

Also Read | Coolie Composer Anirudh Ravichander Shares ChatGPT Helped Him Overcome Creative Block