Aamir Khan On Finding Love At 60 With Gauri Spratt: "She Brings A Lot Of Calm"

Aamir Khan's personal life has been in the spotlight ever since he introduced his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, to the media. From walking hand in hand at public events to openly acknowledging their relationship, the two have drawn considerable attention with their frequent appearances together.

Now, Aamir once again spoke about his ex-wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, while also addressing his bond with Gauri.

Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2025, Aamir revealed that he had not expected to find love again at the age of 60. He shared that he had reached a point where he felt a meaningful partnership might no longer be possible. He said, “No, I didn't actually. I didn't. To be very honest, I think I had reached a point where I felt I probably wouldn't be able to find someone who could be my partner. I was not expecting it.”

The Sitaare Zameen Par actor further praised his girlfriend, saying, “She brings a lot of calm, she brings a lot of steadiness. She's a really amazing person, and I'm so fortunate, actually, and lucky I feel that I met her. To be honest, I feel I'm very fortunate,” adding, “While our marriages may not have worked, until our lives did, but I think I'm still very happy that I met Reena, Kiran, and now Gauri in my life. There have been three people who have really contributed to me as a person in a very big way. I really look up to them in many ways.”

The actor was previously married to Reena Dutta, with whom he shares two kids - Ira Khan and Junaid Khan. Three years after their 2002 divorce, Aamir tied the knot with Kiran Rao. Together, they are blessed with a son, Azaad. The actor separated from Kiran in 2021. Despite parting ways, Aamir maintains a warm, respectful relationship with his two ex-wives.

In the same interaction, Aamir shared how his exes are good friends. “Reena is an amazing person. She's someone I have grown up with. I have spent 16 years with her, and the fact that we fell apart as husband and wife does not mean we fell apart as human beings. And I feel that there is a lot of love and respect in my heart for Reena, and I truly value the time that I've spent with her,” he shared.

The actor added, “I grew up with her, actually. We were both very young when we married. And she's a fantastic person. So when we had our differences, we parted. I think we didn't part as human beings because we didn't feel like, I guess. And the same was with Kiran.”

He further elaborated, “I think Kiran is an amazing person, and she and I decided to part ways as husband and wife, but we are family. And I'm not kidding when I say that. I really mean it, we are family. So Kiran, her parents, my family, Reena, her parents, we are all actually one family.”

It was only last year, when the 3 Idiots star reconnected with Gauri, whom he had known for 25 years. Gauri is currently working with Aamir Khan's productions and has a son from her previous marriage.

