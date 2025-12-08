<i>3 Idiots 2</i> Filming To Begin Next Year, Aamir Khan And Kareena Kapoor Get Back Together

3 Idiots does not need an introduction. The iconic film directed by Rajkumar Hirani left a deep impact on audiences' minds and was widely appreciated by both fans and critics alike.

Now, a report by a media portal has revealed that the makers are planning a sequel with the same cast. 3 Idiots was released in theatres on Christmas, nearly 15 years ago.

A source told Pinkvilla, "The script has been locked, and the team is extremely excited for it. They feel the magic of the first film has returned, and it is as funny, as emotional, and as meaningful as the first part."

Sharing details about the plot, the source said, "The story will be a continuation, picking up nearly 15 years after the characters went their separate ways in the climax scene and reunite for a new adventure."





Kareena in the first part

Rajkumar Hirani and Aamir Khan have reportedly decided to pause work on their much-anticipated biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke, as the duo wasn't fully satisfied with the script.

Hirani, who had been considering a sequel to 3 Idiots for some time, found this to be the right opportunity to revisit the popular franchise.

The report further added, "He dedicated time to expand the 3 Idiots sequel into a full-fledged screenplay. Hirani always had a seed of an idea for 3 Idiots 2, but he wanted it to be perfect and something that would stand up to the legacy of the original."

The original film, released in 2009, remains one of Bollywood's most iconic and highest-grossing films. While no official announcement has been made yet, the news of the reunion has already created a buzz across social media.