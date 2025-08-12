<i>Coolie</i> Composer Anirudh Ravichander Shares ChatGPT Helped Him Overcome Creative Block

Anirudh Ravichander, who rose to fame with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, admitted in a recent interview that he took help of AI to overcome creative block. When the film industry, across languages and regions, is divided over the use of AI, Anirudh's confession seems to initiate a new conversation.

What's Happening

Anirudh has composed the music for Rajinikanth's Coolie, slated for a release on August 14.

During a promotional interview with Sun Pictures, Anirudh said, "Two days ago, when I had a creative block, I just opened ChatGPT and fed it the information about my song. I asked the AI, 'This is the song. I am stuck while trying to compose the last two lines. What do I do, man?' I swear, I am being honest."

Anirudh even shared that he subscribed to the premium version of AI to ensure uninterrupted and high-quality assistance.

"With the prompt, the AI gave me ten lines. From there, I saw one line, an idea emerged, and I cracked the rest of the song. "All creators face a block, but today, it is easier to get over such a block. I feel it is better to let it be rather than overthink about being stuck," he said.

Anirudh also discussed how he composed the music for Coolie. Discussing the track Chikitu Vibe, he revealed that he started with a tuned version of T. Rajendhar Sir's beats. But when he came to know that Soubin Shahir would dance for Monica alongside Pooja Hegde, he included comedy tracks like Lakalakalaka from Chandramukhi's Raa Raa.

About Coolie

In March last year, Lokesh Kanagaraj unveiled the first-look poster of Coolie. The poster features a monochromatic image of Rajinikanth sporting a denim shirt. He is bound by a chain of wristwatches, which stand out in colour amidst the grayscale, with a conspicuous clock in the background. Sharing the poster on X (formerly known as Twitter), Lokesh Kanagaraj announced that the film's title will be unveiled on April 22. He wrote, "#Thalaivar171TitleReveal on April 22."

The tentative title was Thalaivar 171, marking Rajinikanth's 171 film. The film's new title was later released in April 2024. The film will clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 at the box office.

In A Nutshell

