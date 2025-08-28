Madras High Court Rejects Plea By <i>Coolie</i> Makers To Issue U/A Certification For Rajinikanth's Film

Earlier this month, production house Sun Pictures, which bankrolled Rajinikanth's Coolie, went to the Madras High Court challenging the certification issued by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The CBFC had cleared the film with an 'A' certificate, citing its violent sequences, restricting children from watching the film.

However, the appeal by the makers of Coolie was rejected by the Madras High Court, staying firm on the decision that the film cannot be viewed in theatres by anyone below the age of 18.

What's Happening

Justice T V Thamilsevi rejected the petition made by Sun Pictures justifying a U/A certificate under Section 5 of the Copyright Act of 1957.

"The civil miscellaneous petition (filed by Sun TV Network) is dismissed for want of merit," mentioned the judge as he dismissed the petition.

Senior counsel J Ravindran appeared for the petitioner and stated that scenes featuring alcohol consumption and bad words were removed from the film. Despite this, CBFC issued an "A" certificate to the production company.

However, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) ARL Sundaresan, representing the CBFC, stayed firm on the claims that Coolie is replete with over-the-top violence, and the examining and revising committees agreed to issue an "A" certificate

The board further said that it was a unanimous decision by all committees to agree on an "A" certificate. The said scenes should have been removed before the production house set out to seek a U/A certification.

Industry's Initial Reaction

Industry watchers said the "A" certification has come as a setback for the film's positioning, as Rajinikanth's movies are generally considered family entertainers, attracting audiences across age groups. An 'A' certification, by definition, bars minors from theatre screenings, raising concerns among fans and distributors alike.

About Coolie

Coolie, on its second Wednesday, minted Rs 4.50 crore, taking the total to Rs 268.75 crore. In week one, Coolie minted Rs 229.75 crore at the domestic box office.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie marks Rajinikanth's 171st film. The movie also features Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir and Sathyaraj in key roles. Aamir Khan made a cameo appearance in the film. Coolie is produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures.

