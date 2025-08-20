<i>Coolie</i> Producers Take Censor Board To Court Against 'A' Certificate For Rajinikanth Film

In a fresh twist to the mega success of superstar Rajinikanth's Coolie, production house Sun Pictures has gone to the Madras High Court challenging the certification issued by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The CBFC had cleared the film with an 'A' certificate citing its violent sequences, restricting children from watching the film.

The plea is likely to come up for hearing today.

Industry watchers say the certification has come as a setback for the film's positioning, as Rajinikanth's movies are generally considered family entertainers, attracting audiences across age groups. An 'A' certification, by definition, bars minors from theatre screenings, raising concerns among fans and distributors alike.

Despite the classification hurdle, Coolie has already rewritten box-office history. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has grossed Rs 404 crore worldwide in just four days, making it the highest-grossing Tamil film ever. On its opening day alone, the Rajini-starrer set a record by crossing Rs 151 crore in collections.

Featuring an ensemble cast including Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj, Coolie also marks a milestone in Rajinikanth's illustrious career as it coincides with his 50th year in cinema. The music, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, has added to the film's mass appeal.

Speaking to NDTV after the first show, director Lokesh Kanagaraj said he was thrilled with the audience's response:

"The response is so good. The film has come out exactly the way I planned. Directing Rajinikanth is always special - it's a dream every time."

The outcome of Sun Pictures' plea before the Madras High Court will be closely watched, as a favourable verdict could open the doors for Coolie to reach the younger fans who form a significant part of Rajinikanth's fan base.

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander, whose pulsating background score and songs have been hailed as a major highlight of Coolie, told NDTV that he chose a "mass theme" to match Rajinikanth's larger-than-life screen presence.

"I'm so proud to be a part of Coolie. It's breaking records all over the world. Delivering this in Thalaivar's 50th year is a proud moment for me," he said.

Anirudh Ravichander concluded by saying that his next project will be Jailer 2 with Rajinikanth.

