How Rajinikanth Made His Only Bengali Cameo In A Mithun Chakraborty Film

Rajinikanth has just celebrated his 75th birthday, marking five decades of acting across multiple languages - Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. Interestingly, he also appeared in one Bengali film, a rare cameo in the 1995 action drama Bhagya Debata. This remains his only venture into Bengali cinema during a career spanning over 50 years.

Directed by choreographer Raghuram, Bhagya Debata starred Mithun Chakraborty as Jagadish Mondal, a hero fighting for the oppressed. Rajinikanth made a brief appearance as a singer in the title track.



How Was Rajinikanth Roped In For Bhagya Debata?

Reportedly, he agreed to the cameo at Mithun's personal request to honour their friendship. The song became quite popular. The film also featured prominent Bengali actors such as Soumitra Chattopadhyay and Rituparna Sengupta, adding to its strong ensemble cast.

This wasn't the only time Rajinikanth shared the screen with Mithun Chakraborty- the two had earlier worked together in the 1989 Hindi film Bhrashtachar.



About Rajinikanth

Most recently, Rajinikanth appeared in Coolie (2025), directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Marking his 171st lead role, the film portrays him as Deva, a labour union leader who takes on a corrupt syndicate in a port town. Coolie also marks his first collaboration with Kanagaraj.

Set against the gritty backdrop of Visakhapatnam's docks, Coolie follows Deva, a former dock worker turned rebel after his best friend dies under mysterious circumstances. His quest for truth exposes a dangerous smuggling network and dark secrets. The film also stars Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan in key roles.

Rajinikanth, who began his acting career in 1975, remains one of Tamil cinema's biggest icons. He made his debut with K. Balachander's Apoorva Raagangal. Over five decades, he has delivered numerous blockbusters, including Sivaji: The Boss, Enthiran (Robot), 2.0, Thalapathy, and Jailer.