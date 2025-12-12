How Rajinikanth Fans Celebrated His 75th Birthday With <i>Padayappa</i> Re-Release: Chants Of "Thalaivaa!" To Milk Anointment Of His Life-Size Cutout

It was a double celebration for fans of superstar Rajinikanth today as the legendary actor turned 75, coinciding with the 50th year of his illustrious journey in cinema. Adding to the excitement, his 1999 blockbuster Padayappa returned to theatres after 26 years, drawing emotional, cheering crowds across Tamil Nadu.

At Chennai's Rohini Silver Screens, the atmosphere resembled a festival. Hundreds gathered from around 8 AM for a "first day, first show" experience - one they had last lived through in 1999. Outside the theatre, fans performed the trademark paal abhishekam (milk anointment) on a Rajinikanth cutout, triggering thunderous applause and chants of "Thalaiva!"

#Padayappa Re-Release MASS Celebrations everywhere!



The perfect birthday gift for Superstar #Rajinikanth. After all these years, the intro scene STILL explodes with pure goosebumps!



There were also cake cutting celebrations that took place in Chennai's Rohini theatre on the re-release of Padayappa.

Among the early arrivals was Kishore Sai, who travelled from Hyderabad sporting a Padayappa T shirt.

"For me, my Thalaiva's birthday is more important than my own. I've watched Padayappa countless times, but watching it today is something else," he told NDTV.

A young medico, who took the day off to attend, said, "Only Rajini can mesmerise every generation - from kids to elders - for fifty years."

Adding a special emotional moment were Jaswanthi and Janani, daughters of Padayappa director K. S. Ravikumar.

"I wasn't even born when the film released, so this is surreal," said Jaswanthi. "It's a film that carries dad's unmistakable stamp. We're loving the moment," added Janani.

Inside the theatre, the audience received a surprise - a specially designed watch that lights up in sync with the film's music. "It's amazing!" exclaimed a young fan.

Among those watching the re-release were line producer Thenappan and stunt master Kamal Kannan.

"The film will become a blockbuster all over again," said Thenappan, while Kannan fondly recalled choreographing the iconic bare-body fight sequence.

Rajinikanth's journey from a bus conductor in Bengaluru to one of India's biggest cinematic icons remains a story fans cherish deeply. Thiruengadam, an aspiring lyricist and singer, performed a special song he composed for the superstar. "Just looking at a picture of Rajinikanth soothes me," he said.

With over 170 films to his credit, fans now eagerly await what they call the "ultimate dream" - a possible reunion of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan on screen.

"We want that. That would be the ultimate," said Reshmi, a tech professional, echoing a sentiment shared widely among fans on this milestone day.