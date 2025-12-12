Why Rajinikanth Remains Tamil Cinema's Greatest Phenomenon At 75

December 12 is not just another day in Tamil cinema - it is the biggest day as it's the birthday of the biggest star in Kollywood - Superstar Rajinikanth. December 12 this year is even more significant as it not only marks the 75th birthday of Rajinikanth but also his 50th year in Indian cinema. Nee Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, the actor, took his first step into the world of films in director K Balachander's 1975 Tamil drama Apoorva Raagangal. The rest, as they say, is history.

The Return Of Padayappa

To mark the occasion of Rajinikanth's birthday and his 50 years in cinema, his 1999 superhit film Padayappa, which was also produced by him, is re-releasing in theatres on December 12, much to the delight of fans. The Endhiran (2010) star never sold the digital or satellite rights of the film, whose story he wrote and in a recent video to celebrate this momentous occasion, he explained, "I did not give the rights to any telecast player, despite multiple requests. I wanted people to watch it only on the big screen. It should be a kondattam (celebration) for fans on my 50th year in cinema, being the producer and writer of the film."

Will there be another Padayappa ever? The Sivaji star revealed that there are, in fact, talks on for a sequel for Padayappa, and it would be titled Neelambari: Padayappa 2.

The One And Only Baashha

If Padayappa was a milestone in Rajinikanth's career, so was Baashha, which was released earlier in 1995. Directed by Suresh Krissna, who also worked with him in Annamalai (1992), Veera (1994) and Baba (2002). Baashha ran for nearly 15 months straight in theatres, making it one of the most successful and iconic films in Tamil cinema. This movie not only redefined what a commercial, mass film should be, but it also set new standards for hero characterisation and screen presence. Its punch dialogues, pacing, and narrative structure influenced countless later films, and a new era emerged in Tamil mainstream cinema.

Speaking to NDTV about Baashha, director Suresh Krissna said, "Baashha has been one of the most important films - a landmark film - for Tamil cinema and in my career also as well as Rajinikanth's. To be part of that great legend's career - and I've done four films with him - it's something I'm proud about. In a Tamil song, there's a lyric which says there's only one moon, there is only one sun. Similarly, there's only one Baashha and there is only one Rajinikanth. So, it's 30 years of Baashaa and 50 years of Rajinikanth and his 75th birthday."

Ask him why Rajinikanth's aura continues to enthral the audience, both young and old, over the decades, and he explains, "One thing I have found is that in his later films, when he became a big hero us is that he started doing films which will cater to all the audiences, be it family, children, everyone. So, everybody loved him and the way he had all kinds of entertainment in the film. There was good music, punch dialogues, comedy and stuff you see in the theatre to enjoy that moment with him. And when he comes out of the theatre, from cinema to real life, and you go see him and hear him talk at some event, it's almost seamless. You feel that there is Rajinikanth, the man whom I adore on screen and here is this man live and he's talking so nicely. He talks about good things, like don't drink, don't smoke and gives good spiritual advice in real life also. I mean, the heroism that is there on screen is also there in real life! It is almost seamless. So, the aura continues, and there is till now nobody who has that specialness. He has a special body language also - the way he moves, the way he talks."

The Larger-Than-Life Persona

Unlike many stars who are inaccessible to the public, always had a large entourage and had a luxurious lifestyle, the Muthu (1995) star's charisma, humility, and screen presence transcended cinema. In fact, simplicity became his beloved trademark. His style-defined by effortless mannerisms, sharp dialogue delivery, and unforgettable swagger-created an identity unmatched by any other actor. And it remains unmatched till date. Though he has a larger-than-life persona on screen, his real-life humility and simplicity are what his fans and the audience love about him. He connects with audiences across generations, across classes and across languages. For instance, Muthu became such a huge hit in Japan in 1996 that the then Prime Minister of India, Manmohan Singh, even made special mention of it. And Rajini continues to have a strong fan following in Japan today.

Today, Rajinikanth is a cultural phenomenon as very few actors sustain relevance, superstardom, and mass appeal for over five decades continuously. Over the years, he has shaped trends, influenced generations of actors, and expanded the reach of Tamil cinema globally. Suresh Krissna says, "Rajinikanth knows how to carry himself both on screen and off screen. He travels in economy, and there are no bodyguards around him. He just walks casually, talks to everybody. I mean, he gives you the feeling that he is like me; he is mine. That bond he creates wherever he goes makes him special."

In November, Rajinikanth was honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the 56th International Film Festival of India in Goa. When the Tamil star received the honour, he stated that if there were 100 more lives, he would always be likely to be born as an actor and Rajinikanth. He said in an emotional speech, "50 years of acting in cinema felt like 10 or 15 years. If there are 100 more janams (lives) , I would like to be born as an actor and Rajinikanth. All this honour goes to cinema industry people and mainly Ennai Vaazhaveikum Dheivangalana Tamil Makkal (the Tamil people, the gods who keep me alive) (sic)."

December 12, 2025, sees a lot of festivity and celebrations, especially in Tamil Nadu, for the Superstar's 75th birthday and 50th year in cinema. Like Rajinikanth's iconic dialogues in Padayappa - "Kashta padama edhuvum kidaikkadhu" (You can't achieve anything without hard work) and "En vazhi... thani vazhi" (my way is a unique path), his trajectory in Tamil cinema has been unique and special due to his hard work, and strong commitment and desire to keep his fans always entertained. Here's wishing the one and only Superstar a fantastic birthday!