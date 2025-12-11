Goa Nightclub Fire LIVE Updates: Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, who fled India following a fire at their nightclub in Goa that killed 25 people, have been detained, sources told NDTV on Thursday. The brothers, who own the Romeo Lane chain with many outlets in India and overseas, fled to Thailand's Phuket hours after the fire broke out at their club Birch by Romeo Lane in North Goa last Saturday night.

Saurabh and Gaurav have been charged and face a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and negligence. With their detentions, the brothers will be possibly deported back to India. This development came hours after the passports of Saurabh and Gaurav had been suspended. This action prevents the brothers from travelling further from Phuket.

The Luthra brothers left for Thailand almost immediately after last week's fire. Details that surfaced on Wednesday show that they booked tickets to Phuket at a time when emergency teams were battling the fire at 'Birch by Romeo Lane' and attempting to rescue those trapped inside.

Meanwhile, Ajay Gupta, who claimed to be a silent partner and investor in the nightclub, was arrested and brought back to Goa from Delhi on a transit remand for questioning. Goa Police landed with Gupta at Manohar International Airport, Mopa, at 9.45 pm on Wednesday. He was taken to Anjuna police station for further investigation, an official said.

Here's a look at all live updates following the detention of the Luthra brothers: