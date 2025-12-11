Luthra Brothers Detained In Thailand Over Goa Nightclub Tragedy: Sources

Delhi brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, who fled India after a fire at their nightclub in Goa left 25 people dead, have been detained in Thailand, according to sources. The restaurateurs from Delhi, who own the Romeo Lane chain with outlets in 22 cities and four countries, fled to Phuket in Thailand hours after a deadly fire ravaged 'Birch by Romeo Lane', their nightclub in north Goa's Arpora village. The brothers face a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and negligence.

Twenty-five people were killed, and six others were injured after a fire broke out at the Goa nightclub late on Saturday night. That evening, the club was hosting a musical night and about 100 people, most of them tourists, were having a great time. Videos show a dancer and musicians performing on Bollywood chartbusters. Electric firecrackers were used during the performance, and this likely caused the fire.

What turned the nightclub into a death trap was the heavy use of flammable material in the decor and the shocking violation of fire safety norms. No functional fire extinguishers or safety alarms were found on the premises. Also, the access road is so narrow that fire engines could not pass through and had to be parked nearly 400 m away. This delayed the rescue operation and made the firefight very challenging.

By the time firefighters put out the blaze, 25 people had died. Five of them were tourists and 20 others were staff members. Most of the victims were found in the basement and died from inhaling toxic smoke.

The tragic incident shocked the coastal state during the peak holiday season. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant assured strict action. Four staff members were arrested and a search began for the Luthras.