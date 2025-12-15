All The Box Office Records Broken By Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna's <i>Dhurandhar</i> So Far

Box office records, like villains in spy thrillers, are meant to be chased, cornered and ultimately overthrown. Dhurandhar seems to be doing exactly that, and with an almost alarming ease.

What began as a strong opening has now snowballed into one of the most dominant theatrical runs in recent memory, with Aditya Dhar's action-packed spectacle rewriting record books almost every single day since its release.

Ranveer Singh's Biggest Grosser In Seven Years

With its current tally, Dhurandhar has surpassed the lifetime domestic earnings of Simmba (Rs 240.30 crore), becoming Ranveer Singh's highest grosser in nearly seven years.

It is now also the second-highest-grossing film of his 20-year career, an extraordinary achievement given the competition.

Aditya Dhar's Biggest One-Day Grosser Ever

The film has also delivered a career high for director Aditya Dhar. His previous directorial, Uri: The Surgical Strike, had recorded a best single-day collection of Rs 17.17 crore.

Dhurandhar more than doubled that number, earning Rs 44.80 crore in a single day, making it the biggest one-day grosser of Dhar's career.

Among 2025's Top Openers

In the context of 2025 releases, Dhurandhar has firmly secured its place among the year's biggest performers. The film recorded the second-highest first Sunday collection of 2025 with Rs 44.80 crore, narrowly trailing Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, which earned Rs 49.03 crore.

It also claimed the second-highest first Saturday collection of the year, minting Rs 33.10 crore on Day 2, once again staying just behind Chhaava while outpacing most other releases.

Ranveer Singh's Career-Best Single Day

One of the biggest highlights of Dhurandhar's run has been Ranveer Singh's personal box office milestone. On its first Sunday, the film earned Rs 44.80 crore, marking the highest single-day collection of his career.

This figure comfortably surpassed Ranveer's previous best, Padmaavat, which peaked at Rs 32 crore on its highest day.

Highest First Tuesday Grosser Of 2025

What truly caught trade analysts by surprise was Dhurandhar's phenomenal weekday performance. On its first Tuesday, the film collected Rs 28.60 crore, making it the highest first Tuesday grosser of 2025. In the process, it overtook strong performers like Chhaava and Saiyaara.

By the end of its first week, Dhurandhar had already crossed Rs 207.25 crore.

Record-Breaking Second Sunday

The film's second Sunday collection of Rs 59 crore is now the biggest second Sunday ever in Hindi cinema, overtaking Pushpa 2, which had previously set the benchmark at Rs 54 crore nett.

With this figure, Dhurandhar also shattered multiple Day 10 records, surpassing Jawan (Rs 38 crore), Pushpa 2 (Rs 54 crore), Stree 2 (Rs 40 crore) and Animal (Rs 33 crore).

All figures pertain to the Hindi versions, making the feat even more impressive.

Biggest Second Weekend Ever

One of the most significant milestones achieved by Dhurandhar is dethroning Pushpa 2: The Rule from the coveted position of biggest second-weekend grosser. Until now, Pushpa 2 held the record with Rs 127 crore nett in its second weekend.

Dhurandhar has comfortably surpassed it, collecting Rs 140+ crore net over the same period.

This achievement has firmly placed Aditya Dhar's film at the very top of the second-weekend box office hierarchy.

A De Facto Blockbuster

Dhurandhar has officially emerged as a de facto blockbuster. In just 10 days, the film has amassed a staggering Rs 351 crore at the Indian box office, firmly placing it among the biggest Hindi grossers in recent years.

What truly sets its run apart is its historic second weekend, which alone contributed Rs 144 crore - the highest second-weekend collection ever recorded for an Indian film.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun and R. Madhavan, the film earned Rs 32.5 crore on the second Friday, Rs 53 crore on the second Saturday, and an astounding Rs 59 crore on the second Sunday.

A Run That's Still Unfolding

Released on December 5, Dhurandhar features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Soumya Trivedi.

Jointly produced by Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under B62 Studios, along with Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, the film's box office journey is far from over.

If the current trajectory holds, Dhurandhar isn't just breaking records; it's setting new ones that may take years to topple.

