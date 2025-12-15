<i>Dhurandhar</i> Collection Day 10: Ranveer Singh Film Creates History, Crosses Rs 350-Crore Mark

Dhurandhar created history at the box office in its second weekend, earning over Rs 100 crore in just two days. On December 13, the Aditya Dhar directorial collected Rs 53 crore, and on Sunday, the spy thriller raked in approximately Rs 59 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. With this, the film's weekend box office total stands at around Rs 112 crore.

Breaking Down The Numbers

Dhurandhar continues its dream run at the box office, with total earnings of Rs 351 crore so far. The film opened strongly with Rs 103 crore in its first weekend - Rs 28 crore on Friday, Rs 32 crore on Saturday, and Rs 43 crore on Sunday.

The momentum carried into weekdays. Monday added Rs 23.25 crore, while Tuesday brought in Rs 27 crore, pushing the total past Rs 150 crore. Wednesday and Thursday maintained the pace with Rs 27 crore each, taking the cumulative figure to Rs 207.25 crore.

The second weekend saw an even bigger surge. On Friday, December 13, the film collected Rs 32.5 crore, followed by Rs 53 crore on Saturday and approximately Rs 59 crore on Sunday. With these numbers, Dhurandhar has now amassed Rs 351 crore overall.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "DHURANDHAR STEPS INTO THE Rs 300 CRORE CLUB - THIRD FILM OF 2025 TO HIT THE TRIPLE-CENTURY MARK... #Dhurandhar storms past the Rs 300 crore milestone, becoming the third film of 2025 to hit the coveted triple-century figure. [Feb] #Chhaava[July] #Saiyaara [Dec] #Dhurandhar"

About Dhurandhar



Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5. The film features a star-studded cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. The makers have confirmed that the sequel will hit cinemas on March 19, 2026.



