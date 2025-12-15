Director Rob Reiner, Wife Found Dead At US Home, Homicide Suspected: Report

Filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead inside their Brentwood, California home on Sunday afternoon in what authorities are calling an apparent double homicide, as reported by TMZ.

TMZ also reported that both victims suffered lacerations consistent with knife wounds.

Reportedly, the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed it responded to a medical emergency call at 3:38 p.m. on December 14 on South Chadbourne Avenue.

NBC4 reported that neighbours confirmed the couple lived at the property. The LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division is investigating.



About Rob Reiner

Rob Reiner, best known for his role as Michael 'Meathead' Stivic on Norman Lear's classic sitcom All in the Family, later became a celebrated director with films such as This Is Spinal Tap, Stand by Me, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally..., Misery, A Few Good Men.



Reiner was born in the Bronx in 1947 to legendary comedian Carl Reiner and actress Estelle Lebost. His mother died in 2008, while his father died in 2020.

Rob married actress-director Penny Marshall in 1971. Although they had no biological children together, Reiner adopted Marshall's daughter, Tracy, from her previous marriage. The couple divorced in 1981.

In 1989, Reiner married Michele Singer, an actress and photographer he met on the set of When Harry Met Sally....

Reiner's directing career continued with a string of notable projects, including Misery, A Few Good Men, The American President, The Story of Us, Rumor Has It..., and The Bucket List.

In 2024, he began work on Spinal Tap II, a sequel to his cult classic. Beyond directing, Reiner appeared in several films as an actor, such as Postcards from the Edge, The First Wives Club, and The Wolf of Wall Street.

His television appearances included cameos on Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Larry Sanders Show, The Simpsons, and New Girl, where he played Zooey Deschanel's father.

He and Michele shared three children - sons Jake (born 1991), Nick (born 1993), and daughter Romy (born 1997).