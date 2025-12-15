Rob Reiner's Son A "Person Of Interest" In Suspected Murder Of Director And Wife: Report

Director Rob Reiner, known for films such as The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally, and A Few Good Men, and his wife, film producer Michele Singer Reiner were found stabbed to death in their Brentwood home in Los Angeles, California on Sunday afternoon.

Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 68, were married since 1989 and shared three children Jake (34), Nick (32) and Romy (28).

According to the New York Post sources, the couple's second child Nick has emerged as a person of interest in their death.

Nick Reiner, a screenwriter, has publicly discussed his struggles with drug addiction and homelessness. "I was homeless in Maine. I was homeless in New Jersey. I was homeless in Texas. I spent nights on the street. I spent weeks on the street. It was not fun," he told People in 2016.

A People magazine report states that the couple was found dead inside their Los Angeles home by their daughter Romy.

The Los Angeles Police Department officers responded around 3:30 pm on Sunday to reports of an "ambulance death investigation" after LAFD paramedics discovered the couple with fatal stab wounds.

LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division, which handles high-profile cases, led the investigation. According to the detectives at the scene, a knife is believed to have been the weapon.

After the cops blocked off the street, a man -- who identified himself as Rob Reiner's assistant Rocco -- offered the police access to the home.

The couple lived in the upscale Brentwood neighborhood, a gated community getting ready for the upcoming holidays.

LA Mayor Karen Bass mourned the loss in a statement, "This is a devastating loss for our city and our country. Rob Reiner's contributions reverberate throughout American culture and society... He and Michele fought for early childhood development and marriage equality, working to overturn Proposition 8. They were true champions for LGBTQ+ rights."

Before he turned to direction, Rob Reiner first catapulted to fame as Mike 'Meathead' Stivic on CBS's All in the Family for which he earner two Primetime Emmy Awards.

