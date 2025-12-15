Introvert Akshaye Khanna Meets Extrovert Ranveer Singh In A Throwback Gem, Internet Reacts To Viral Video

Amid the massive success of Dhurandhar, an old clip of Ranveer Singh's meeting with Akshaye Khanna at a 2019 roundtable is going viral, with netizens reacting to Akshaye's calm, introverted style and Ranveer's over-the-top enthusiasm.



Akshaye Khanna, Ranveer Singh's Old Video Goes Viral

Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna are currently in the spotlight for their stellar performances in Dhurandhar. Amid all the success, a throwback clip from journalist Rajeev Masand's 2019 Actors Roundtable featuring the two actors has resurfaced online. The video captures Ranveer's first meeting with his now Dhurandhar co-star, where he couldn't stop praising Khanna's performance in Dil Chahta Hai.

During the discussion, Masand called Akshaye the most experienced actor in the group, noting that he entered the industry during a major shift in Hindi cinema and starred in Dil Chahta Hai, a film that became a cultural milestone.

Ranveer immediately started singing Kaisi Hai Yeh Rut from the film and described it as a project that "changed the landscape of Hindi films."

When asked if the team knew the film would be groundbreaking, Akshaye said they sensed it early on because of its fresh writing and Farhan Akhtar's vision. He credited Farhan entirely for the film's success and admitted he initially wanted to play Aamir Khan's role but agreed with the director's casting choice.

Now, the resurfaced clip is sparking conversations online - not just about Dil Chahta Hai but also about the contrasting personalities on display. The internet is reacting to Akshaye Khanna's calm, introverted demeanor and Ranveer Singh's energetic, extroverted style in the same frame. Take a look at a few comments here:

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5. Besides Ranveer and Akshaye, it stars Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and R. Madhavan in key roles. The film's second part will hit theatres on March 19, 2026.



