<i>Dhurandhar</i> Success Makes Pakistan Announce Own Movie On Lyari With A Comment On 'Indian Propaganda'

Dhurandhar, set predominantly in the Lyari town in Karachi between 1999 and 2009, is making waves not only in India but also in Pakistan where the film didn't even release.

The first part of the Ranveer Singh film, which is on a record-breaking spree since it released on December 5, showed Lyari in the Sindh province as a violent neighbourhood hallmarked by gang wars, police raids, drug trafficking, arms race, and most importantly, terrorism.

Obviously, the Pakistani authorities took offence to the Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar who earlier made Uri: The Surgical Strike, another film that didn't speak kindly about Pakistan.

In a bid to counter the Indian narrative about Lyari, the Sindh Information Department recently announced that it will release a film called Mera Lyari next month which will show the town in its reality.

"Misrepresentation cannot erase reality. Lyari stands for culture, peace, and resilience-not violence. While Dhurandhar spreads propaganda, Mera Lyari will soon tell the authentic story of pride and prosperity. #MeraLyari movie releasing in January 2026. Indian propaganda against Lyari will never be successful," the Sindh Information Department said in an X post.

In Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh's character Humza Ali Mazari lands in Pakistan and eventually finds his way into the Lyari town. Karachi had earned a reputation as Pakistan's most dangerous city due to high rates of gang violence and Lyari, thereby, is said to be particularly affected by gang activity.

Rehman Dakait, one of Karachi's most notorious criminals played by Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar, operated out of Lyari. On the other side was Superintendent of Police Chaudhary Aslam Khan, regarded as one of the daredevil cops in Karachi who single-handedly wanted to remove all gangs from the face of Lyari.

The Sindh Information Department may release Mera Lyari in January, but looks like the Dhurandhar makers will have the last laugh as the second part two of the movie is slated to hit the screens on March 19.

