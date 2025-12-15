Akshaye Khanna's Viral <i>Dhurandhar</i> Dance Takes Fans Back To His <i>Hulchul</i> Moves

Akshaye Khanna's now-viral performance on the Bahrain track FA9La from Dhurandhar has taken social media by storm, with fans repeatedly watching his understated moves and natural sense of rhythm.

While many online users are only now discovering Akshaye Khanna's ease as a dancer, the actor has, in fact, been showcasing his effortless style for well over a decade.

A throwback video from the 2004 film Hulchul has resurfaced and is rapidly gaining traction online. In the clip, Akshaye is seen dancing to Rafta Rafta alongside Kareena Kapoor, executing steps strikingly similar to those from FA9La. Several fan-made videos are now circulating, pointing out that his dancing style has remained consistent through the years.

Viewers were quick to spot the resemblance. One user wrote, "Same same dance but different movie," while another remarked, "Same dance but Different aura."

Summing up the sentiment, a fan commented, "Akshaye Khanna is exactly who he says he is still the same, unchanged, and doing what he likes and serving pure cinema."

Fans Compare Him To Vinod Khanna

The nostalgia wave did not end there. Another archival clip that recently surfaced shows Akshaye Khanna's father and veteran actor Vinod Khanna dancing at a public event in a manner that closely mirrors what has now become the hookstep of FA9La.

At a concert reportedly held in Lahore, Pakistan, in 1989, Vinod Khanna can be seen performing similar movements, with actress Rekha joining him on stage. Fans were quick to draw parallels, noting the striking continuity between father and son.

Vinod Khanna and Javed Miandad encouraging Imran Khan to join them on the dance floor at a concert in Lahore, 1989. https://t.co/9UQHDa36x0 pic.twitter.com/F3wC4qnN8e — Aswathama (@Ashwathama_a) December 9, 2025

The FA9La Moment That Was Shot In A Single Take

Adding to the fascination around the sequence, choreographer Vijay Ganguly told NDTV that the FA9La scene was among the most seamless moments filmed for Dhurandhar.

Designed as a powerful introduction, the sequence shows Akshaye's character stepping out of a car, entering a celebratory setting and being ceremonially seated as a turban is placed on his head. What truly elevated the scene, however, happened moments before filming began.

"Akshaye told Aditya sir that when I enter, I am going to dance," Vijay recalled. Observing the background dancers closely, Akshaye absorbed their rhythm and movements instinctively. "Then the camera rolled, and he did what you see in the video. That was one take. That's it."

The team reviewed the footage immediately and knew they had something special on their hands. The entire sequence was completed in under two hours, without extensive rehearsals or multiple retakes.

