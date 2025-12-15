Ameesha Patel Praises <i>Dhurandhar</i> Star Akshaye Khanna For Not Relying On PR For Success: "Proud Of You"

Actor Akshaye Khanna is basking in unanimous praise for his performance in Aditya Dhar's espionage thriller Dhurandhar. As the film continues its dream run at the box office, actress Ameesha Patel has emerged as one of his most vocal cheerleaders.

Ameesha Patel Hails Akshaye Khanna's Rise Through Performances

Amid the massive success of Dhurandhar, Ameesha Patel took to her X handle to applaud Akshaye Khanna's impact. In her post, she wrote, "If you want to trend on social media, then talk about Akshaye Khanna. If you want your film to run, then let's take Akshaye Khanna. Seems like Brand Akshaye has finally opened the eyes of all who were blind for so many years, and all seem to suddenly find their long-lost love for him. Proud of you, Akshu, for slapping all with your performances and not PR."

If u want to trend on social media then talk about AKHSAY KHANNA 😜I'f u want ur film to run then let's take AKSHAY KHANNA 😜.. .. seems like Brand AKSHAY has finally opened the eyes of all who were blind for so many Years and all seem to suddenly find their long lost love for… — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) December 15, 2025

Earlier, Ameesha Patel had also shared a nostalgic throwback photograph with Akshaye Khanna from their Humraaz promotions in London. The image showed the two actors seated at a dinner table, joined by her cousins from Paris.

In an emotional caption, she wrote, "Greatness then and even greater now. That's Akshaye Khanna (Akshu, as I fondly call him). Yet most unassuming and egoless. Throwback to London during Humraaz promotions, at dinner along with my cousins from Paris. I don't even think Akshu realises he has blown the nation with his performances this year. That's Akshu-humble and unaffected."

Akshaye Khanna's Latest Performances

Akshaye Khanna began the year on a high note with Chhaava, where his portrayal of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb drew widespread acclaim. Playing the antagonist opposite Vicky Kaushal's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Akshaye's performance was widely cited as one of the film's standout elements.

In Dhurandhar, he once again left audiences impressed. The spy thriller, set largely in Pakistan, follows Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy infiltrating terror networks in Lyari. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan in pivotal roles.