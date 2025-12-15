Nikitin Dheer Defends Ranveer Singh's <i>Dhurandhar</i> Amid Propaganda Criticism: 'The Film Has Destroyed False Narratives'

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has been making waves at the box office since its release on December 5. Despite drawing criticism for allegedly spreading propaganda, the film has raked in Rs 350 crore at the box office. Dhurandhar's success has sparked a lively debate about its content and impact. Amidst this discourse, actor Nikitin Dheer has stepped forward to defend the film against all criticism.

Nikitin shared a video on Instagram in which he reviewed Dhurandhar. The actor expressed his admiration for the film and explained why he liked it so much. He specifically praised the cinematography and background score and exceptional performances delivered by the cast. He also appreciated Aditya Dhar's direction, applauding his skill and vision in bringing the story to life on screen.

Nikitin said, “Dhurandhar has united the audience because, before its release, there was a strange narrative declaring it a flop even before it hit theatres. The people who pushed that narrative disappeared once the film started working. I believe more such films should be made, films that make you feel proud and even provoke anger. If you read India's geopolitical past, you will realise how accurate and important this film is. I hope that it breaks barriers, Rs 500 crore to Rs 800 crore.”

In the caption, he added, "People usually hate what they can't control. Dhurandhar has demolished every hurdle in its path, shown the truth in the most cinematically beautiful way, destroyed false narratives and proved that Bollywood is alive and thriving. It makes me proud to be part of this fraternity, where a well-made film is spoken about across the world.”

Nikitin concluded the post, writing, “More power to such filmmakers, and hats off once again to all the technicians and actors associated with the film. May we see things for what they truly are, may we not be misled by pseudo-intellectuals and their flowery words, and may we remain united in our love and dedication towards our country. The real heroes are our soldiers, who dedicate their entire lives to the nation.”

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar reacted to the post and commented, “Such a well-put thought! Thank you so much, Nikitin sir. Lots of love!”

Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar also features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R. Madhavan in key roles. The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande's Jio Studios and Aditya and Lokesh Dhar's B62 Studios.

ALSO READ: Adivi Sesh Hails Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar As "Country's Biggest Film," Calls Akshaye Khanna His Favourite