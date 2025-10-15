Nikitin Dheer's Cryptic Post On 'Letting Go' Goes Viral After Father Pankaj Dheer's Death

Hours before the death of veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, his son Nikitin Dheer shared a cryptic Instagram post that has now gone viral, leaving fans and followers reflecting on its poignant message.

A Message Of Letting Go

Nikitin's post read, "Whatever comes, Let it come. Whatever stays, Let it stay. Whatever goes, Let it go. As a Shiva Bhakt, say 'Shivarpanam' and move on! He'll take care!" The actor acknowledged that such detachment is easier said than done, adding "very hard to do."

Remembering Pankaj Dheer

Pankaj Dheer, best remembered for his iconic portrayal of Karna in BR Chopra's 1988 TV epic Mahabharat, died on Wednesday at the age of 68 after a prolonged battle with cancer. His last rites were held at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai's Santacruz suburb at 4:30 PM. The actor had been in and out of hospital in recent months, as reported by our sources.

Beyond Mahabharat, Pankaj Dheer featured in several popular television series, including Chandrakanta, The Great Maratha, Kanoon and Sasural Simar Ka. His film appearances include Saugandh (1991), Sadak (1991), and Tarzan: The Wonder Car (2004).

Salman Khan Attends Funeral

The funeral saw several notable figures from the entertainment industry paying their respects. Salman Khan and Sidharth Malhotra were among the attendees, along with Mahabharat co-stars Deep Dhillon (Jayadratha), Surendra Pal (Dronacharya), and Feroz Khan (Arjun).

Shahbaz Khan, famous for his role as Prince Virendra Vikram Singh in Chandrakanta, and actors Jaya Bhattacharya, Mukesh Rishi, and Kushal Tandon were also present. BN Tiwari, President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), and Sushant Singh, Honorary Secretary of CINTAA, paid their respects on behalf of the industry associations.

Pankaj Dheer is survived by his wife, Anita Dheer, a costume designer, his son Nikitin Dheer, and daughter-in-law Kratika Sengar.

