"Pankaj Dheer Recovered From Cancer But Relapsed Last Year": <i>Mahabharat</i> Co-Star Puneet Issar

Actor Pankaj Dheer, widely recognised for portraying Karna in BR Chopra's iconic television series Mahabharat, died in Mumbai on Wednesday. He was 68.

In an interview with The Times of India, actor Puneet Issar, who played Duryodhan in Mahabharat, opened up about his long-standing bond with Pankaj Dheer.

He shared that their connection went beyond the screen, as their fathers were friends and both families had known each other for years.

Opening up about the actor's cancer battle, Puneet said, "He recovered once, but unfortunately, it relapsed last year, and he had been undergoing treatment since then. Today, I've lost my brother."

Issar recalled that their friendship strengthened while working together on Mahabharat. Dheer affectionately called him "Puneetos," while he referred to Dheer as "Pinks."

He mentioned that he had last met the late actor around 20 days ago at his home. Still in disbelief, Puneet added that he is "in shock and at a loss for words," and that Pankaj's son, actor Nikitin Dheer, "grew up in front of him."

Pankaj Dheer's Last Rites

Pankaj Dheer's last rites were held in Vile Parle, Mumbai, on Wednesday evening. Several celebrities, including Salman Khan, Hema Malini, Kushal Tandon, Mukesh Rishi, Sidharth Malhotra, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, among others, were present to pay their respects.

The actor is survived by his wife Anita Dheer, son Nikitin Dheer, and daughter-in-law Kratika Sengar.

Who Was Pankaj Dheer?

Born in Punjab, Pankaj Dheer was the son of filmmaker CL Dheer, who directed films such as Bahu Beti and Zindagi. Beyond acting, he co-founded Visage Studioz in Mumbai with his brother Satluj Dheer and established the Abbhinnay Acting Academy in 2010 to mentor aspiring actors.

Dheer began his career in the 1980s with small roles in films, but it was Mahabharat that brought him national fame. His portrayal of Karna - one of Indian television's earliest anti-heroes - left a lasting impact. He later gained further popularity as King Shivdutt in Chandrakanta (1994), another powerful character with shades of grey.

Over the years, Dheer appeared in several successful television shows such as Chandrakanta, Badho Bahu, Zee Horror Show, Kanoon, and Sasural Simar Ka.

His film credits include Soldier, Andaz, Baadshah, and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge.

His most recent television appearance was in Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare (2024). He was also seen in the 2019 web series Poison.

