Internet Shreds AI Mahabharat Scene With A Modern Bedside Table: "Missing A Wireless Charger"

At a time when filmmakers are fighting to keep creative arts away from the clutches of AI, streaming giant JioHotstar has released a new version of the Mahabharat. The first episode, which released on October 25, recently sparked a meme fest on X, courtesy a modern-looking bedside table with drawers in ancient set-up of Hastinapur.

The Debated Scene

The first episode narrates the birth of Prince Devvrat (later known as Bheeshma) to Hastinapur's King Shantanu. A particular scene shows Goddess Ganga with a young child in a palace chamber. Eagle-eyed viewers noticed that the interior appeared period-accurate, featuring an ornate bed and curtains. However, a modern-looking bedside table with drawers briefly appeared in one corner of the scene.

The Internet's Reaction

As soon as the scene went viral, the internet seized the moment for unfiltered fun.

A user commented, "Missing a wireless charger."

Another wrote, "In one scene, there is a picture (on the bed wall) of a person wearing a suit."

A third comment stated, "While it's plain bad, I have to appreciate their courage in doing this. It would be interesting to see the budget details."

Another user shared, "My mum was watching it the day before, and I was beside her. She was saying, 'See, they look so perfect.' Then I explained to her that it was AI, and she got upset because she's the last generation to be innocent."

About AI-Created Mahabharat

Mahabharat - Ek Dharmayudh follows an episodic release format, with a new episode premiering on JioHotstar every Friday.

It has been created by the Collective Media Network.

Speaking about the show at its trailer launch last month, Vijay Subramaniam, founder & group CEO of Collective Artists Network, said, "For many of us, the Mahabharat is more than just a story; it's the tales we grew up hearing from our parents and grandparents—stories that shaped our imagination and values. With AI Mahabharat, we get to experience those same timeless stories in a completely new way, brought to life through the power of modern AI technology."