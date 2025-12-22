After <i>Dhurandhar</i>, Why An Old Uzair Baloch Viral Video Is Making People Wonder If The Interviewer Is 'Still Alive'

Lyari (a town in Karachi) has long been synonymous with gang wars, poverty and systemic neglect. For decades, access to clean water and stable livelihoods remained distant dreams for many of its residents. Against this stark reality, Uzair Baloch's life of excess stood out sharply, almost provocatively.

While large parts of Lyari struggled with hunger and water scarcity, Uzair Baloch lived in visible luxury. Funded by extortion rackets and drug operations, he built himself a four-storey mansion in Lyari, complete with a swimming pool, a striking contrast in a neighbourhood where even drinking water was scarce.

It was this contradiction that formed the centre of a rare and now widely discussed 2012 interview given by Uzair Baloch to journalist Noor-ul-Arifeen, an interaction that has resurfaced after the success of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar.

"I Am A Transporter": Uzair On His Wealth

During the interview, Uzair Baloch was asked directly about the source of his income, a question few dared to ask at the time.

Uzair said, "I am a transporter and also own land. Aur Dubai mein extractor ka bhi karobar hai mera. (And I also run an extractor business in Dubai.)

The interviewer then pointed out that Lyari did not even have consistent access to water, yet Uzair had installed an entire water counter inside his house. He questioned how Uzair could live such a lavish life when people around him were struggling with basic necessities.

"Allah Has Given Me These Things"

Uzair defended himself by portraying his wealth as both divine and redistributive.

He said, "Allah has given me these things. I'm distributing these things with my people. Come along with me. Let me show you how much love they have for me and how much I have given them. I am with them through every pain and suffering - whether it is hunger, water issues, progress, unemployment or any other problem."

He added, "Today you called me a don. Others used to call me a don earlier, and today you also called me a don. This is the result of serving the public."

"I Haven't Even Killed An Ant"

Perhaps the most startling moment of the interview came when Uzair was asked about murders linked to him.

He responded, "I haven't even killed an ant. I have killed for public unemployment - I raised my voice, that was my 'murder'. I stood up for the people whenever needed. I fixed hospitals for Lyari. If being a killer means raising my voice for the poor, standing with them, helping them - then if that makes me a killer, that is your choice."

The Internet's Reaction

Years later, clips from this interview have gone viral again, and the internet's reaction has been intense.

Many users expressed concern for journalist Noor-ul-Arifeen's safety, openly wondering if he survived after the interview. Comments across platforms read: "Is the interviewer still alive?" and "The courage it took to ask these questions is unreal."

Several users also joked grimly that the reporter "deserves a role in Dhurandhar 2," praising his bravery and calm composure while questioning one of Pakistan's most feared gangsters face-to-face.

Who Was Uzair Baloch?

In reality, Uzair Baloch was among Karachi's most dreaded crime figures. Following the death of his elder brother Rehman Dakait, Uzair took over his criminal empire and quickly consolidated power in Lyari.

His reign was marked by extreme violence and political patronage. Uzair also inherited control of the People's Aman Committee (PAC), a group that held considerable sway over local politics in Lyari.

Uzair's name became closely linked to some of the most brutal crimes in Lyari's history. He is widely believed to have orchestrated the killing of gangster Arshad Pappu.

Local accounts claim that after the murder, Uzair and his associates openly displayed Pappu's mutilated body in the streets. Some eyewitnesses alleged that his severed head was used as a football.

By 2014, Uzair Baloch was facing over 50 cases of extortion and was linked to the killings of gang members and police officers. Warrants were issued, but he fled Pakistan before authorities could arrest him.

In 2015, Uzair was apprehended by Interpol at Dubai International Airport and extradited to Pakistan.

In 2020, he was sentenced to 12 years in prison and sent to Karachi Central Jail. Just days ago, Uzair was acquitted in a 2012 arms case due to a lack of evidence. Despite this, he remains incarcerated.

From Real Life To Reel Life

Uzair Baloch's story has now entered popular culture through Dhurandhar, where Rehman Dakait's younger brother Uzair is portrayed by Danish Pandor.

The film ends with Uzair unaware that the man consoling him has killed his brother.

