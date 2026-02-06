Neha Dhupia Lists Angad Bedi's Favourite Things In Quirky Birthday Post: "Cool Calls From Casting Directors"

Actress Neha Dhupia decided to list all the things her husband Angad Bedi loves to do in a heartfelt birthday post.

Sharing a video montage of a couple of unseen moments of the birthday boy on social media, Neha stated that the Pink actor loves to spend time with his family and friends, along with shooting, playing sports, and traveling.

Neha went on to share, "#Happybirthday my love...wishing you a year filled with all things you love...Time and bedtime with our babies, family time , friends , action dramas, film sets , sport, live sport, travel , high protein diets, coffee in low fat milk, late night gup shup, laying under the sun, cool calls from casting directors, and endless travel and FaceTime calls with meeeeee (sic)".

The Phas Gaye Re Obama actress concluded the post with an adorable "I love you", followed by several red heart emojis.

For the unaware, Angad first met Neha in the gym when he used to play under-19 in Delhi. At the time, Neha was also preparing for the Miss India pageant.

These two met again years later in Mumbai and soon became friends. As their friendship transpired into love, Angad proposed to Neha four years before they actually got married in May 2018.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Mehr, in November 2018. In October 2021, they became parents for the second time to a baby boy.

