Are Elvish Yadav And Jiyaa Shankar Engaged? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Pic

Elvish Yadav's recent Instagram post has sparked widespread speculation about his relationship with Jiyaa Shankar. The social media star shared a picture holding a girl's hand, with a diamond ring clearly visible on her finger.

In the caption, he wrote, “Gave love another chance & I found my heart.” Elvish also tagged Jiyaa in the post, suggesting that the two might be engaged. Jiyaa reshared the post with a heart emoji, further fueling the engagement rumours.

However, according to a report by Etimes, Elvish and Jiyaa are not engaged, and their recent posts were merely promotional material for an upcoming show they are working on together. The report states that the engagement rumours are not true and that the two are not dating. Instead, they are collaborating on a dating reality show, and the speculation is part of the promotional strategy.

Insiders revealed that Elvish and Jiyaa are set to host the second season of Engaged Roka Ya Dhoka, a series where Gen-Z contestants navigate relationships and attempt to transition from casual connections to committed partnerships. The first season of the show premiered in 2025 and featured Harsh Gujral and Uorfi Javed as hosts. It was won by Sifat Sehgal and Karan Raj.

Jiyaa Shankar and Elvish Yadav had previously appeared in the same season of Bigg Boss OTT. While Jiyaa was eliminated early in the show, Elvish emerged as the winner.

Following his Bigg Boss OTT victory, Elvish went on to take up a new role as a gang leader in the latest season of MTV Roadies. He is currently seen participating in the comedy show Laughter Chefs, hosted by Bharti Singh and Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

Jiyaa, meanwhile, is set to appear in the Tamil film Kadhal Reset Repeat alongside Madumkesh.