<i>Varanasi</i>: SS Rajamouli Explains Ramayana Connection In Priyanka Chopra-Mahesh Babu Film

SS Rajamouli is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film Varanasi, starring Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is slated to hit theatres on April 7, 2027. The ace director has now confirmed the epic Ramayana's connection to Varanasi.

What SS Rajamouli Said

Speaking to Polygon, the director said, "All my films are inspired by the epics of (Lord) Rama." He further added, "In this film, I have a chance to actually take an actual episode from the Ramayana itself and present it in this way."

Responding to concerns about viewers needing prior knowledge of mythology, Rajamouli said it was his responsibility to make the story accessible to everyone.



He said, "It is my job to make you not feel lost, to make the film in such a way that it's not taxing your mind." He added, "You might not understand the whole story of Rama, but there is no need to. If you understand the emotions of the characters, you'll understand what is happening."

Rajamouli also spoke about how the relationship between Rudra, played by Mahesh Babu, and Mandakini, a mysterious thief portrayed by Priyanka Chopra, evolves over the course of the film.

He said the emotional bond between the two characters is central to the story. "It's so endearing and relatable. Even when the canvas is gigantic, it's these emotions that people will resonate with," Rajamouli said.

More About Varanasi

In November last year, the makers unveiled the film's official title at the Globetrotter event in Hyderabad. The Varanasi teaser opens with a sweeping aerial view of the ancient city before moving to an intense sequence showing a massive asteroid hurtling towards Earth. The teaser ends with a powerful visual of Mahesh Babu as Rudra, riding a bull and wielding a trishul.



