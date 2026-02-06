How <i>Varanasi's</i> Narration At SS Rajamouli's Office Made Mahesh Babu "Nervous"

Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, will release in theatres on April 7, 2027. In a recent interview, Mahesh Babu opened up about how the film's narration had completely blown his mind.

What's Happening

In a conversation with DiscussingFilm, Mahesh Babu said, "I went to SSR's office and heard the narration, and it blew my mind. I was really excited. I remember going home and talking to my wife-it was intimidating."

He continued, "I love the way he presents his heroes, the kind of film he was attempting. I was a bit nervous. But the more I met him, he eased me into the process. And now I'm really enjoying it."

Mahesh Babu On Changing How He Runs To Play Lord Ram In Rajamouli's Varanasi

Explaining how closely SS Rajamouli guides performance and physicality, Mahesh described the director's method and the precision required for his portrayal. Talking to ScreenRant Plus, Mahesh Babu said, "He (SS Rajamouli) has a process. There's a method to it. So when I play Lord Ram in this film, it's very important that your posture, the way your character walks and stands, are correct."

He said he trained in Kalaripayattu, a traditional martial art from Kerala, for nearly two to three months to improve his body posture.

The actor added, "Then he wanted to change my running technique. So I trained with a track and field team for six months, and there would be only two shots in the film, by the way. That's the kind of commitment I was willing to make for this film. But as I said, you know, it's fun, and when you're in that mindset... it's fun, and you don't look at it as hard work."

About Varanasi

The official title of the film was unveiled at the Globetrotter event held in Hyderabad on November 15, 2025. Although the first visuals of the film were initially shown only to audiences present at the Hyderabad event, the makers released the glimpse globally today.

Mahesh Babu shared his reaction, writing, "Taking in every bit of the love and energy... Here's our #Varanasi to the world. Thank you to my fans, the media, and everyone who travelled from afar and showered the team with so much affection... See you all again very soon..."

Priyanka Chopra echoed the sentiment, writing, "Just a glimpse... yet so much more. #Varanasi. Thank you for all the love towards our movie and towards us. With gratitude."

The teaser opened with a sweeping drone shot of Varanasi, one of India's oldest cities, believed to date back to 521 CE. The visuals then shifted to a dramatic sequence showing the asteroid Sambhavi hitting the Earth, with shots spanning Antarctica, Africa, and other locations, including the Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi. The teaser concluded with a striking image of Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, riding a bull and holding a trishul.

The film is scheduled to release on April 7, 2027.

ALSO READ | Varanasi: SS Rajamouli Explains Ramayana Connection In Priyanka Chopra-Mahesh Babu Film