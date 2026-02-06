Suniel Shetty On Sanjiv Goenka's Heated IPL Exchange With KL Rahul: "Cricketer Was Hurt, We Never Discussed It At Home"

Indian cricketer KL Rahul found himself at the centre of attention during the 2024 Indian Premier League after a tense on-field exchange with Sanjiv Goenka, owner of Lucknow Super Giants.

The incident followed a heavy defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad and quickly became a talking point among fans and commentators.

What's Happening

Now, actor Suniel Shetty, who is KL Rahul's father-in-law, has addressed the episode in a conversation with Lehren Retro.

Reflecting on the public reaction, he said Rahul is aware of the support he received.

"People feel that way about him and he is aware of that, he has got all the love and sympathy. He never said a word till date. He has never talked about it, we never discussed that at home. Maybe, Sanjeev ji was going through something in his life at that period, and that's how we saw it."

Shetty acknowledged that the moment was difficult, especially given its public nature.

He shared, "Of course, it hurt him, because the world is seeing. The world wanted to take decisions, and the world was passing statements. But, those are not our statements. That shows the love for Rahul, for the family, but I don't think we went into that also."

The veteran actor also spoke about his pride in Rahul's achievements with the Indian cricket team.

"The biggest high for me is Rahul representing the country itself. If he is captain, vice captain, or leading from the front, responsible for India's victory, that's a big high for us automatically. But, for all of us, it's about him representing the country and his personality. I watch all the matches but I never watch when Rahul is playing," he revealed.

Explaining his reason, Shetty added, "I only watch the highlights then. Yesterday also, Ahan was watching, I didn't go inside. I don't know if it's superstition or I get anxious, it's maybe because of that. I don't see Rahul playing on the field, absolutely don't. I watch him later in highlights, for sure."

Background

KL Rahul is married to Suniel Shetty's daughter, Athiya Shetty. The couple married in January 2023 and welcomed their daughter, Evaarah, in March 2025.