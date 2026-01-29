Why <i>Border</i> Star Suniel Shetty Won't Watch Son Ahan Shetty's <i>Border 2</i> Just Yet

Suniel Shetty has been all praises for his son Ahan Shetty, and is proud that he is a part of Border 2. However, unlike his wife Mana Shetty, daughter Athiya Shetty and son-in-law KL Rahul, who saw the film at the premiere last week, Suniel Shetty chose to sit outside the theatre waiting for them.

According to a Mid-Day report, Suniel Shetty said, "I had said from day one that I will not watch Border 2 until it crosses a worldwide collection of Rs 500 crore. I had kept a mannat for Ahan. Till now, I haven't watched a single frame. Don't get me wrong, it's not arrogance about the film."

He added, "I sat for three-and-a-half hours outside the theatre, meeting people and soaking in all the compliments."

"I am hoping it will cross Rs 500 crore. Mana loved Border 2. Everybody who has watched the film has appreciated Ahan's work. I am happy that after Dhurandhar , another Hindi movie has worked brilliantly," said Suniel Shetty.

"I will watch it with Ahan, his friends, and my family. I will also take Sunny paaji, Varun, and all of them with me. It will probably be the second time for them, but it will be my first. I don't know how many times I will watch it after that. I have always been proud of Ahan and his decisions. He strongly believed that Border 2 was the film he wanted to do," concluded the 64-year-old actor.

When Suniel Shetty Thanked Border 2 Makers For Casting Ahan Shetty

During the Border 2 event, Suniel spoke openly about Ahan's struggles after Tadap failed at the box office. Thanking the makers for casting his son in the sequel, he said, "After his first film, there was a little break in (his life and career). You know, there's always turmoil in our lives. Sab bolte hain ke Suniel Shetty ka beta hai, kaam toh bahut hi milta hai (Everyone thinks that he is Suniel Shetty's son, and he would have got a lot of work). But somewhere or the other, there's a lot that Ahan went through in life. But I am happy that he got Border 2 as his second film. Usse badiya film nahi mil sakti (He couldn't have gotten a better film than that). And I just pray that he has done justice and the film works for all of us."

Border 2 Day 6 Box Office Collection

Sunny Deol's Republic Day release Border 2 continues to dominate the box office on regular workdays. On Wednesday, the film minted Rs 13 crore, taking its domestic total to Rs 213 crore. Released on January 23, Border 2 comfortably crossed the Rs 200 crore mark within six days.

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, Border 2 collected Rs 13 crore on Wednesday, following Rs 20 crore on Tuesday.

The film opened with Rs 30 crore on Friday. Collections peaked on Saturday with Rs 36.5 crore.

On Sunday, earnings jumped 49.32%, propelling it into the Rs 100 crore club.

Monday, Republic Day, marked the highest single-day haul at Rs 59 crore—the film's biggest day to date.

Border 2 has already surpassed the opening weekend numbers of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar.

About Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 features Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, and Krishan Kumar, it is the sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 blockbuster Border.

