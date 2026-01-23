Suniel Shetty Says He "Won't Let Go" If Someone Targets Son Ahan: "I Will Take You On"

Suniel Shetty recently became emotional at an event for Border 2, recalling the difficult period his son Ahan Shetty faced after his debut film did not perform well at the box office.

What's Happening

Suniel Shetty said that when it comes to his children, he cannot help but show his softer side.

In a conversation with ETimes, Suniel admitted that he grew teary-eyed during the Border 2 song launch.

He said that the father in him took over and that he does not shy away from being vulnerable in front of his children because that is who he truly is.

He also mentioned that Ahan placed his hand on his back during the event, which made him emotional.

"When it comes to your children, I think parents are most vulnerable and become a completely different person," he said.

Suniel also addressed the criticism and negative publicity surrounding his son. He stated that while he prefers to let Ahan make his own career choices and select his own projects, he will speak up if someone targets him unfairly.

Calling himself an old-school Shetty boy, he said, "I will not let go. I will take you on. I will take you on the way you want me to take you on, because I am clean and honest and also fearless."

He added that honesty naturally brings fearlessness.

The actor further revealed that he did not interfere during the making of Ahan's debut film, Tadap and did not ask to watch even a single frame of Border 2.

He clarified that he attended the Border 2 event only because he was invited by the makers. "It's my son's film, so it is my film, and I will do it," he said.

At the same time, Suniel acknowledged that his experience in the industry allows him to guide Ahan whenever necessary.

Background

During the Border 2 event, Suniel spoke openly about Ahan's struggles after Tadap failed at the box office.

Thanking the makers for casting his son in the sequel, he said, "After his first film, there was a little break in (his life and career). You know, there's always turmoil in our lives. Sab bolte hain ke Suniel Shetty ka beta hai kaam toh bahut hi milta hai (Everyone thinks that he is Suniel Shetty's son and he would have got a lot of work). But somewhere or the other, there's a lot that Ahan went through in life. But I am happy that he got Border 2 as his second film. Usse badiya film nahi mil sakti (He couldn't have gotten a better film than that). And I just pray that he has done justice and the film works for all of us."

Border 2 features Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Dhawan in leading roles. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film serves as a sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 war drama Border, in which Suniel Shetty played a key role.