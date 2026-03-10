When Trisha Said Vijay Will 'Always Be Special' To Her: "Never Saw Him Lose His Cool"

Vijay and Trisha Krishnan have sparked controversy ever since the frequent co-stars were widely photographed at wedding reception of producer Kalpathi S Suresh's son in Chennai. Fuelling speculation, their joint appearance came just days after Vijay's wife of 26 years, Sangeetha Sornalingam, filed for divorce, alleging his extramarital affair with an actress.

Vijay and Trisha Krishnan, billed as one of the most successful on-screen couples in Tamil cinema, first co-starred in 2004's Ghilli. They later teamed up for Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi.

In an old interview, Trisha Krishnan spoke about working with Vijay in their first film Ghilli.

"Vijay is amazing. I have done four films with him. And to be very honest, when we started Ghilli I didn't have much of a rapport with him because everyone knows Vijay is a very quiet person. Very reserved, comes on set, does his work. But thanks to my team of Ghilli, we became really good friends," she had said.

The actor also described Vijay as "a very kind, gracious person".

"Vijay is a person who will always (be) very special to me because he was the co-star with whom I have given the biggest hits... I've never seen him lose his cool. He's so professional on set, he does his work, completes his task to a T, and he's someone who you always look back and say that one person I'll always be fond of. He's one of them," she said at the time.

Trisha Krishnan and Vijay reunited after a gap of 15 years in Leo, a Lokesh Kanagraj film which was released back in 2023.

While Vijay has indirectly addressed his divorce row and cheating allegations, Trisha has yet to make a statement on the affair rumours.

