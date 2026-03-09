Why Rashmika Mandanna Got Emotional After Reading Fan's Viral Note On Her Love Story With Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married on February 26 in Udaipur. Photos from their wedding quickly went viral, with social media users praising the couple's undeniable chemistry. Amid the many posts celebrating them, a particular note shared by a fan on X caught Rashmika's attention. The heartfelt note warmly reflects Vijay's and Rashmika's love story.

Details

The user shared a Substack link where she wrote about Vijay and Rashmika's sweet bond, and, sharing the link on X, she wrote, "Sometimes the most honest proof of love is simply admiration. Watching @iamRashmika look at @TheDeverakonda reminded me of that. So I wrote about it."



The fan's write-up, which reflected on the tenderness and admiration seen between Rashmika and Vijay, struck a chord with many online and especially with Rashmika herself.

Sharing the post, Rashmika wrote on X, "I have never become so emotional reading something written about me this much in a long long time.. There is so much I want to say but so little I can say. I am finding my own room and that's a journey I am so grateful for.. Thankyou for recognising it..About love all I can say is - Find a love that liberates you."

More About Vijay-Rashmika

Days after the Udaipur wedding, the couple hosted a reception for their industry friends in Hyderabad on March 4.

Following their wedding, the couple made arrangements to distribute sweets across several cities in India. In a note shared on X, the couple wrote, "To the beautiful people of this country. You have always been a part of our journeys and our love. And it would make us truly happy to celebrate our wedding with all of you. And how does India celebrate everything? With Mithai and Food."

They added, "So on March 1st we are sending trucks filled with love and sweets across the country to share this big moment in our lives with all of you. And we will be doing Annadanam in multiple temples across the country. Seeking all your blessings :) With Love Vijay & Rashmika."

Sweets were distributed in cities including Hyderabad, Mahbubnagar, Karimnagar, Delhi, Chandigarh, Noida, Ghaziabad, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Mumbai, Jaipur, Vizag, Vijayawada, Puttaparthi, Kochi, Mysore, Coorg, Bangalore, Coimbatore, Chennai and Pondicherry.



