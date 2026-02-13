<i>Border 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 21: Sunny Deol's Film Lags Way Behind <i>Dhurandhar</i> In Its Third Week

Sunny Deol's Border 2 continues to maintain its momentum at the box office. The epic action war film, which opened in theatres on January 23, performed well in its first 20 days. The project earned an estimated Rs 1.75 crore on its 21st day, according to Sacnilk. With this, the Anurag Singh directorial now stands at 317.75 crore.

On Thursday, Border 2 recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 6.38%. While the morning shows saw 4.45% occupancy, the film witnessed a gradual rise throughout the day. Afternoon shows recorded 6.91% occupancy, followed by evening shows at 6.52% and night shows at 7.63%.

Region-wise, Chennai saw a notable occupancy for Border 2 on February 12 at 24.00%. This was followed by Jaipur at 8.50%, Lucknow at 8.50%, Pune at 8.25%, Mumbai and other cities.

Overall, Border 2 is maintaining a steady run at the box office and is inching closer to its next milestone of Rs 325 crore.

Border 2 Vs Dhurandhar's First Three-Week Performances

While Border 2 opened with a bang at the box office, Dhurandhar is one such film that has continued ruling the collections even over two months after its release. Sunny Deol's minted Rs 30 crore on its opening day, which is Rs 2 crore more than the Ranveer Singh-starrer, as per Sacnilk.

Although Aditya Dhar's directorial picked up momentum within a few days, collecting Rs 207.25 crore in its first week, Border 2 collected Rs 224.25 crore in 7 days. However, the war film gradually slowed down in the second week, making Rs 70.15 crore, while Dhurandhar smashed records and gave tough competition to other releases. In Week 2, the spy thriller collected Rs 253.25 crore.

Finally, in the third week, while Border 2 amassed Rs 23.25 crore, Dhurandhar was roaring. It had collected Rs 172 crore despite a dip of over 32 percent in collections. The makers are now gearing up for the release of Dhurandhar 2 in March this year.

Produced by T-Series and J.P. Films, Border 2 stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana and Mona Singh in key roles.