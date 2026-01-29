<i>Border 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Sunny Deol Blockbuster Shoots Past Rs 200 Crore Mark In India

Sunny Deol's Republic Day release Border 2 continues to dominate the box office on regular workdays. On Wednesday, the film minted ₹13 crore, taking its domestic total to ₹213 crore. Released on January 23, Border 2 comfortably crossed the ₹200 crore mark within six days.

Breaking Down the Numbers

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, Border 2 collected ₹13 crore on Wednesday, following ₹20 crore on Tuesday.

The film opened with ₹30 crore on Friday. Collections peaked on Saturday with ₹36.5 crore.

On Sunday, earnings jumped 49.32%, propelling it into the ₹100 crore club.

Monday, Republic Day, marked the highest single-day haul at ₹59 crore—the film's biggest day to date.

Border 2 has already surpassed the opening weekend numbers of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar.

Taran Adarsh's Verdict

Like Dhurandhar, Border 2 avoided discounted tickets on Tuesday. Riding strong word-of-mouth, the film is excelling in Tier-2 and Tier-3 centres, noted Taran Adarsh.

"IT'S A BLOCKBUSTER - 'BORDER 2' ROARS ON CRUCIAL TUESDAY... After posting an extraordinary total in its 4-day extended weekend, #Border2 smashed it out of the stadium on the all-important Tuesday—a regular working day.

"Like #Dhurandhar, #Border2 did NOT opt for discounted ticket rates on Tuesday, yet delivered massive collections, firmly cementing its BLOCKBUSTER status.

"The film continues its unstoppable rampage in Tier-2 and Tier-3 centres, where footfalls remain rock-solid and word-of-mouth is outstanding," wrote Taran Adarsh.

IT'S A *BLOCKBUSTER* – 'BORDER 2' ROARS ON CRUCIAL TUESDAY... After posting an extraordinary total in its 4-day *extended* weekend, #Border2 smashed it out of the stadium on the all-important Tuesday – a regular working day.



Like #Dhurandhar, #Border2 did NOT opt for discounted… pic.twitter.com/GTFV0d5jq6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2026

About Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 features Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahaan Shetty. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, and Krishan Kumar, it is the sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 blockbuster Border.

Also Read | Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Sunny Deol Film Is Unstoppable, A Few Crores Away From 200 In India