<i>Border</i> 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Sunny Deol Film Is Unstoppable, A Few Crores Away From 200 In India

After a "thunderous" extended weekend, Border 2 is steadily marching toward the ₹200 crore club. Riding on a high dose of nostalgia and nationalistic fervour, Border 2 has emerged as the first Hindi film of the year to cross the ₹150 crore mark within 4 days.

Breaking Down the Numbers

On Tuesday, the film minted ₹19.50 crore as per trade tracker Sacnilk, taking the total to ₹196.50 crore in the domestic market.

The film minted ₹30 crore on its opening day. The numbers consolidated on Saturday with ₹36.5 crore.

On Sunday, earnings saw a substantial 49.32% jump, propelling it smoothly into the ₹100 crore club.

On Monday, which marked Republic Day in India, the film peaked the highest and raked in ₹59 crore. It's also the highest single-day earnings of the film till date.

Border 2 has already beaten the opening weekend numbers of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar.

What Taran Adarsh Wrote in His Post

Praising the extraordinary box office performance of the film, Taran Adarsh wrote there's no "stopping" for the film.

"There's absolutely no stopping #Border2... The film has smashed ALL pre-release expectations by a wide, really wide margin... As for the social media trolls, the film's thunderous box office performance has silenced them completely.

"The war drama has posted a fantabulous extended weekend total [Friday to Monday], with the #RepublicDay holiday delivering a massive boost to its business.

"While urban centres gathered terrific momentum post-Saturday, the mass circuits have been roaring right from Friday... In fact, several cinemas across the #Hindi heartland reported capacity issues, as the film recorded one of the biggest weekend totals in recent times.

"#Border2 is trending like a BLOCKBUSTER, and the crucial Tuesday-to-Thursday hold will offer a clear indication of how long and how strong its run will be at the box office."

'BORDER 2' SHAKES THE BOXOFFICE – RECORDS DHAMAKEDAAR EXTENDED WEEKEND...

🔥 Big [Friday]

🔥 Bigger [Saturday]

🔥 Biggest [Sunday and Monday].



There's absolutely no stopping #Border2… The film has smashed ALL pre-release expectations by a wide, really wide margin... As for the… pic.twitter.com/UF4lnet1mZ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2026

About Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 boasts an impressive cast including Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahaan Shetty. The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, and Krishan Kumar. It is the sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border by JP Dutta.