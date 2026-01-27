<i>Border 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Sunny Deol Film 'Runs Riot' On Republic Day, Storms Past Rs 150 Crore Mark In India

Border 2, headlined by Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, and Varun Dhawan, opened to a stellar start at the box office. The film capitalized on most of the extended holiday weekend and passed the crucial Monday test with flying colours. The domestic earnings now stand at ₹180 crore after Monday.

Breaking Down the Numbers

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, Border 2 minted ₹59 crore on Monday, marking its highest single-day earnings till now.

It's reportedly one of the highest Republic Day earnings as well.

The film minted ₹30 crore on its opening day. The numbers consolidated on Saturday with ₹36.5 crore.

On Sunday, earnings saw a substantial 49.32% jump, propelling it smoothly into the ₹100 crore club.

Border 2 has already beaten the opening weekend numbers of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar.

What Taran Adarsh Wrote in His Post

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the film's box office run "Tsunami."

"IT'S A TSUNAMI - 'Border 2' runs riot at the box office... Last month, #Dhurandhar and now, #Border2 has brought joy, hope, confidence and optimism back in #Bollywood... The Sunday numbers are nothing short of SENSATIONAL.

"Urban centres are performing exceptionally well, but it's the mass pockets that are in a league of their own... In fact, the Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets are outstanding, with housefull boards making a strong comeback across circuits.

"THIS IS IMPORTANT... No amount of online noise or social-media negativity—pre-release or post-release—has had any impact whatsoever on #Border2's business."

IT'S A TSUNAMI – 'BORDER 2' RUNS RIOT AT THE BOXOFFICE... Last month, #Dhurandhar and now, #Border2 has brought joy, hope, confidence and optimism back in #Bollywood... The Sunday numbers are nothing short of SENSATIONAL.



Urban centres are performing exceptionally well, but it's… pic.twitter.com/Ly0O3PpSk4 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 26, 2026

Echoing Adarsh's sentiment, Karan Johar wrote on his Instagram Stories, "Bollywood is back," after the back-to-back box office successes of Dhurandhar and Border 2.

Border 2 Review

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "Border 2 makes a fair fist of extolling the exceptional valour of the soldiers it showcases while probing, if only superficially, the vulnerabilities and mental swings that make them human and believable. Separations, bereavements, hopes, fears and misgivings punctuate the drama in which lives are put on the line and heroic deeds are performed in the blink of an eye."

About Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 boasts an impressive cast including Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahaan Shetty. The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, and Krishan Kumar.