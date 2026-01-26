<i>Border 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol Juggernaut Roars Into Rs 100 Crore Club, Beats <i>Dhurandhar's</i> Opening Weekend Numbers

The sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border, Border 2, smashed box office records over its first weekend. The film has entered the Rs 100 crore club and saw a whopping 49.32% jump in collections.

Breaking Down the Numbers

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the film minted Rs 54.5 crore on Sunday, Rs 36.5 crore on Saturday, and Rs 30 crore on Friday.

The domestic earnings stand at Rs 121 crore after the first weekend.

With Rs 121 crore in weekend business, Border 2 becomes Sunny Deol's second-highest-grossing film. It has surpassed the first three-day collections of Jaat (Rs 88.72 crore).

Meanwhile, Border 2 has also overtaken the first three-day collections of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar. In its opening weekend, Dhurandhar made Rs 103 crore, as per Sacnilk.

What Taran Adarsh Wrote in His Post

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has made a strong impact, courtesy of strong word-of-mouth.

Predicting its Sunday performance, Adarsh wrote: "Riding on super-strong word of mouth, #Border2 registered a fantastic 26.46% growth on Saturday, strengthening its box office run.

The film is all set to hit the ₹100 cr milestone today [Sunday], emerging as the FIRST #Hindi film of 2026 to enter the ₹100 cr club.

The mass circuits continue to perform extraordinarily well, with several theatres reporting capacity issues... Urban centres, which gained momentum post-noon on Friday, recorded far stronger footfalls on Saturday.

#Mumbai city-suburbs, one of the biggest contributors to the film business, was ordinary on Friday but witnessed solid gains on Saturday."

🔥 WORD OF MOUTH TAKES OVER

🔥 100 NOT OUT *TODAY*

🔥 180 CR [+/-] EXTENDED WEEKEND ON THE CARDS

Riding on super-strong word of mouth, #Border2 registered a fantastic 26.46% growth on Saturday, strengthening its boxoffice run.



The film is all set to hit the ₹ 💯 cr milestone… pic.twitter.com/6CpU01PmKF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 25, 2026

Border 2 Review

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "Border 2 makes a fair fist of extolling the exceptional valour of the soldiers it showcases while probing, if only superficially, the vulnerabilities and mental swings that make them human and believable. Separations, bereavements, hopes, fears and misgivings punctuate the drama in which lives are put on the line and heroic deeds are performed in the blink of an eye."

About Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 boasts an impressive cast including Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahaan Shetty. The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, and Krishan Kumar.