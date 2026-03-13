Viral Video: Trisha Avoids Paparazzi At Chennai Airport Amid Vijay Affair Rumours

Trisha Krishnan and actor-politician Vijay have been linked on social media time and again in recent months. The buzz amplified when the two arrived in the same car and attended the reception for producer Kalpathi S. Suresh and Meenakshi Suresh's son in Chennai last week.

Now a video is making the rounds of Trisha Krishnan spotted at Chennai Airport. When reporters asked her about her recent appearance with Vijay, she ignored them and kept walking. The actress did not even glance at the cameras as she walked straight without acknowledging the question on the ongoing controversy.

The appearance came days after Vijay's wife, Sankgeetha Sornalingam, filed a divorce petition in December 2025-a development that became public on February 27-seeking dissolution of their marriage, permanent alimony, and the right to live in her matrimonial home.

Vijay and Trisha arrived together at producer Kalpathi S. Suresh's son's wedding reception in Chennai on March 5. They extended their wishes to the newlyweds on stage as photographs were taken.

Divorce Petition Filed In Tamil Nadu

Vijay's wife, Sankgeetha, filed for divorce in a family court in Chengalpattu district, Tamil Nadu. The petition is expected to come up for hearing on April 20.

In the filing, Sankgeetha accused the actor of an extramarital relationship with an actress. She also alleged that he subjected her to "persistent mental cruelty, neglect, and desertion". According to PTI, she said that if required, she would implead the actress as a second respondent.

Sankgeetha has sought dissolution of the marriage, along with the right of residence at her matrimonial home and permanent alimony from Vijay.

Vijay And Sankgeetha's Relationship

Vijay and Sankgeetha's relationship had a unique beginning. She was a devoted fan of the actor before they met and fell in love.

The couple had an interfaith marriage on August 25, 1999 in Chennai. Vijay, who is Christian, and Sankgeetha, who is Hindu, exchanged vows in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony.

A year later, they welcomed their first child, a son named Jason Sanjay, on August 26, 2000. Their daughter Divya Saasha was born in 2005.

Despite being married to one of Tamil cinema's biggest stars, Sankgeetha largely stayed away from the limelight.

Separation Rumours Over The Years

Speculation about a rift in their marriage began surfacing in 2023 when Sankgeetha was absent from certain important events, including the launch of Vijay's film Varisu.

At the time, reports suggested she was in the United States on vacation with their children, putting an end to the rumours.

However, her continued absence from several major events in 2025, including key political gatherings of Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, once again sparked speculation about problems in their marriage.

Vijay And Trisha's Affair Rumours

Vijay and Trisha are one of Kollywood's hit onscreen pairs. From their first commercially successful collaboration in Ghilli to films like Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi, they proved the pull of their pairing time and again.

After a 15-year gap, the pair reunited onscreen in Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Fueled by internet buzz, Vijay and Trisha have often been linked on social media in recent months. However, neither has commented on the speculation.

After the Jana Nayagan row with the Censor Board, Vijay's personal life has become fodder for his political detractors as he prepares to take a political plunge with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Their close friendship has often been the subject of speculation on social media. Internet have long suspected Vijay and Trisha of having an "affair". Recently, as details from Vijay's divorce filings became public, several users online once again linked the actor with Trisha.

Some political figures have also publicly mentioned the alleged relationship while criticising Vijay.

Against this backdrop, Vijay and Trisha arriving together in the same car and attending the AGS family wedding have sparked fresh online conversations.

While neither actor has responded to the rumours surrounding Vijay's divorce petition, their appearance together at the reception has once again placed their long-standing association under public scrutiny.

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