Trisha Krishnan's First Post After Tamil Nadu Vote Has A Vijay Link You Cannot Ignore

The Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 were held today, April 23. Actor Vijay's future in politics as he ventures with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party will be determined by the votes registered today. Amid this, Trisha Krishnan, who has been making headlines for reportedly being in a relationship with Vijay, dropped a massive hint online to show her support for his party.

Why Trisha Krishnan's Post Went Viral

Trisha Krishnan took to Instagram to share a picture where she smiles ear to ear, showing the ink on her finger. While the image and caption with evil eye emoticons seemed nothing out of the ordinary, it was the song she chose for the post-Arjunar Villu from her 2013 hit film Ghilli with Vijay-that was a clear indication of where her ties lie. Interestingly, she cropped the part of the song where it uses whistles, TVK's party symbol.

Ghilli was also the film that made Trisha Krishnan and Vijay such a hit pair.

Trisha Krishnan, dressed in casual Indian attire, was seen with her mother Uma at the polling booth.

Speaking to the press later, the actor said, "Please vote, just go vote. That's your right, it's your duty. Please go vote."

Fans Cracking The Code

It did not take much time for eagle-eyed fans to spot who Trisha voted for.

One person commented, "Ghilli song: Code Word Accepted."

Another user wrote, "If u know u know."

One fan said, "BGM hints who you voted for."

Some got too ecstatic as they even called Trisha Krishnan "Anni" (sister-in-law).

The comments section was flooded with, "Trisha AKKA THE GOAT" and "Anni on fire."

There were several comments featuring Vijay GIFs as well.

About Vijay And Trisha Krishnan

Vijay and Trisha are one of the most popular on-screen pairs in the Tamil film industry. They have co-starred in Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi, and most recently, Leo.

Trisha is currently waiting for the release of her Tamil film Karuppu with Suriya.

Fueled by internet buzz, Vijay and Trisha have often been linked on social media in recent months. However, neither has commented on the speculation.

After the Jana Nayagan row with the Censor Board, Vijay's personal life has become fodder for his political detractors as he prepares to take a political plunge with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Their close friendship has often been the subject of speculation on social media. The internet has long suspected Vijay and Trisha of having an "affair". Recently, as details from Vijay's divorce filings became public, several users online once again linked the actor with Trisha.

Some political figures have also publicly mentioned the alleged relationship while criticising Vijay.

Against this backdrop, Vijay and Trisha arriving together in the same car and attending the AGS family wedding have sparked fresh online conversations.

While neither actor has responded to the rumours surrounding Vijay's divorce petition, their appearance together at the reception had placed their long-standing association under public scrutiny.