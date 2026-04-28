Why Ramesh Gopi Nair Converted To Christianity At 15 And Became Remo D'Souza

Celebrated choreographer and filmmaker Remo D'Souza rose to national prominence when he appeared as a judge of the popular dance reality show Dance India Dance 17 years ago. With the show, audiences also found out about his love story with his wife, Lizelle D'Souza.

But before fame found him, Remo D'Souza was Ramesh Gopi Nair. Contrary to common perception, Remo D'Souza didn't convert to Christianity to marry his girlfriend, and now wife of 25 years Lizelle D'Souza (earlier Watkins).

In an interview with Curly Tales, the popular choreographer and dancer shared the real story behind becoming Remo D'Souza from Ramesh Gopi Nair.

"I want to clear one thing. People think that I got converted because of her," Remo D'Souza said, to which Lizelle added, "Yeah, please. It's not me, it's not me. I have not taken him away."

The filmmaker-choreographer, born in Bengaluru to Gopi Nair and Madhaviyamma Nair, said he chose Christianity at the age of 15 during the time his family was living in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

"Before coming to Mumbai, I was in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and I got converted there. Because I used to do a lot of work for the church. I used to do shows for them, collect clothes, and used to give them a lot of charity. One day Father Davis came and said, 'Tum itna kuch karte ho church ke liye, tum convert kyun nahin ho jaate? (You do so much for the church, why don't you convert?)" he recalled.

How did his parents react to his decision about changing his religion?

"My cousins and everyone there were Catholics. I asked my dad, 'Main (convert) karoon kya? (Should I convert to Christianity?)' He said, 'Don't change my name, but do what you want to'," Remo D'Souza said.

The choreographer honoured his late father's wishes. Today, he writes his full name as Remo Gopi D'Souza, with his father's name as his middle name.

Remo D'Souza and Lizelle married in 1999 when they were in their 20s. They share sons Adonis and Gabriel.

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