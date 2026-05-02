Priyadarshan Denies Tabu Is 'Upset' With Akshay Kumar And Him Over Her <i>Bhooth Bangla</i> Role Cut Short

There has been some buzz that Tabu was reportedly upset with Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan for making major edits to her role in Bhooth Bangla. The filmmaker recently dismissed such rumours.

What's Happening

Priyadarshan told Pinkvilla, "I don't know why and who is spreading this negative news. I am the director of Bhooth Bangla, and I decide what to keep and what not to. The film is a big success, but yet, some are trying to spread negativity."

He added, "Tabu is not upset at all. I have done eight films with her, and if she was upset, she would have told me. She is happy. Everything she shot for is a part of the film."

Some reports claimed that Tabu's role was cut on Akshay Kumar's behest, as he wanted more screen time for himself.

Priyadarshan dismissed those baseless claims, adding, "Also, Akshay didn't ask me to edit any part; he never does. I do my work with honesty, and every actor comes and sees the film before the release. Whoever is spreading such rumours should be ashamed."

Priyadarshan and Tabu have worked in other films such as Kaalapani (1996), Virasat (1997), Hera Pheri (2000), and Snegithiye (2000).

About Bhooth Bangla

From paid previews, the film minted ₹3.75 crore.

The film marks Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's collaboration after 14 years.

The film boasts a massive ensemble cast featuring Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, and the late actor Asrani.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures (a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd.) in association with Cape of Good Films, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R. Kapoor.

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