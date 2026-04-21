Box Office: With Rs 106.34 Crore On Day 4, Akshay Kumar's <i>Bhooth Bangla</i> Fights <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Storm

Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy, Bhooth Bangla, entered the ₹100 crore worldwide (gross) club within four days of its release. Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2, which has entered its fifth week, has minted ₹1,758.96 crore (gross) globally after 33 days.

Breaking down Bhooth Bangla numbers

On its first Monday, Bhooth Bangla collected ₹6.75 crore across 10,984 shows, as per Sacnilk.

This pushed the total India net collections to ₹64.75 crore and the India gross collections to ₹77.34 crore so far.

In overseas markets, the film collected ₹2.50 crore on Day 4, taking its total overseas gross to ₹29.00 crore. This pushed the worldwide gross collection to ₹106.34 crore.

Breaking down Dhurandhar 2 numbers

On Day 33, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge collected a net of ₹1.62 crore across 3,672 shows – the lowest numbers since its release to date.

This brought the total India gross collections to ₹1,337.46 crore and the total India net collections to ₹1,117.29 crore so far.

Overseas, the film collected ₹0.40 crore on Day 33, taking its total overseas gross to ₹421.50 crore. This pushed the worldwide gross collection to ₹1,758.96 crore.

About Bhooth Bangla

In keeping with the trend set by Dhurandhar 2, the makers of Bhooth Bangla hosted paid previews a day before its official release.

From paid previews, the film minted ₹3.75 crore.

The film marks Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's collaboration after 14 years. Opening to mixed reviews, the film was off to a better-than-expected start.

The film boasts a massive ensemble cast featuring Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, and the late actor Asrani.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures (a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd.) in association with Cape of Good Films, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R. Kapoor.

The makers postponed the release date of the film by a week, citing the Dhurandhar 2 effect.

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 has minted ₹1,758.96 crore worldwide, pushing the franchise total (with the first film) to ₹3,019.35 crore and cementing its position as the first Indian franchise to cross the ₹3,000 crore mark. (For context, the Baahubali franchise stands at ₹2,438 crore and Pushpa at ₹2,092.20 crore, as per Sacnilk.)

The film has also become the highest-grossing Indian film without contributions from Gulf countries or China.

The film is eyeing the title of the highest-grossing Indian film (net), aiming to beat Pushpa 2.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in Dhurandhar 2, which released in theatres on March 19.