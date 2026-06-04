Aamir Khan Confirms July Wedding With Girlfriend Gauri Spratt: "The News Is True"

Yesterday, sources confirmed to NDTV that Aamir Khan, 61, was getting married to his girlfriend Gauri Spratt on July 5. Now the actor has himself confirmed it, telling Variety India, "I'm currently travelling in the US. The news about the marriage is true. It's on 5 July."

The couple will get married in a private ceremony.

When Aamir Khan Introduced Girlfriend Gauri Spratt To Media

On his 60th birthday, Aamir Khan hosted a meet-and-greet with the media. The highlight was the actor's girlfriend Gauri, whom he met 25 years ago. During the press meet, he introduced Gauri to the media.

He said, "Gauri and I met 25 years ago and now we are partners. We are very serious and committed to each other. We have been together for a year and a half."

He added that he introduced Gauri to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at his Mumbai home. Revealing more details about her, he shared, "Gauri works in production. I sing to her every day."

About Gauri Spratt

Gauri Spratt is originally from Bengaluru and has lived most of her life there. She is the daughter of Rita Spratt, who owned a salon in Bengaluru.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Gauri studied at Blue Mountain School and completed a fashion course, FDA Styling & Photography, at the University of the Arts London in 2004. As per the profile, she is currently running a BBlunt salon in Mumbai. Reports say she has a six-year-old child.

At the press meet, Aamir Khan said that Gauri is now working with his production house.

Aamir Khan's Previous Marriages

Aamir married childhood sweetheart Reena Dutta in a secret, intimate ceremony in 1986. They are parents to a son, Junaid, and a daughter, Ira. Junaid has entered the film industry, while Ira is an advocate for mental health awareness.

The couple divorced in 2002 after 16 years of marriage.

Aamir married Kiran Rao in 2005. The two met on the sets of the 2001 film Lagaan, where she was an assistant director. They divorced in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad, whom they welcomed through surrogacy.

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