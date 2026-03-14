When Aamir Khan Confirmed Relationship With Gauri Spratt On His 60th Birthday: "<i>Bhuvan Ko Apni Gauri Mil Gayi</i>"

Aamir Khan turned 61 today (March 14). On this day, last year, the actor introduced his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, to the world.

What's Happening

On his 60th birthday, Aamir Khan hosted a meet-and-greet session with the media. The highlight? The actor's girlfriend Gauri, whom he met 25 years ago.

During the press meet, the actor introduced his girlfriend, Gauri, to the media.

He said, "Gauri and I met 25 years ago and now, we are partners. We are very serious and committed to each other. We have been together for a year and a half."

He added that he introduced his girlfriend to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at his Mumbai home.

Revealing more details about his girlfriend, he shared, "Gauri works in production. I sing to her every day."

Aamir also brought up his character from Lagaan, Bhuvan, and said, "Bhuvan ko apni Gauri mil gayi."

Gracy Singh played the character of Gauri, the woman in love with Bhuvan, in Lagaan.

Aamir also sang a few lines from the song Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein for his partner, Gauri, at the interaction.

Aamir told the media, "I don't know at the age of 60, mujhe shaadi shobha deti hai ki nahi. My kids are very happy. I am very fortunate to have such great relationships with my ex-wives."

Background

Aamir was first married to film producer Reena Dutta, with whom he shares two kids - Junaid and Ira Khan. The actor and his second wife, director Kiran Rao, who married in 2005, separated in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad.