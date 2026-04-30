Aamir Khan Calls Son Junaid '<i>Lambi</i> Race <i>Ka Ghoda</i>' Ahead Of <i>Ek Din</i> Release

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's second theatrical release, Ek Din, hits theatres tomorrow. Ahead of the release, Aamir showered the biggest compliment on his son, calling him a 'lambi race ka ghoda' in a recent chat. Aamir also said Junaid should carve his own path in the industry.

"Junaid aisa nahi hai, woh mujhe kabhi kuch karne nahi dega. He is a very independent guy, very strong-willed, and doesn't give up easily. Woh lambi race ka ghoda hai, jo mere baare mein bhi bola jaata tha jab main pehle-pehle aaya tha (He's a horse for the long run, the same thing people used to say about me when I had just started out). Failures don't faze him, and he's very honest with himself," Aamir told Radio City India.

Junaid Khan made his debut with the Netflix original Maharaj. His first theatrical release was Loveyapa with Khushi Kapoor, which tanked at the box office.

Talking about Junaid's sincerity toward his work, Aamir said, "He has also followed his character in Ek Din with full honesty. Although it's not a very heroic character, he has never tried to step out of it. That shows his honesty toward his work."

Aamir also shared an anecdote from Junaid's childhood, highlighting his love for action.

Junaid used to watch Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and loved the action. Aamir then took him to the shoot of his film Ishq, where he hit Ajay Devgn and Juhi Chawla's car with a rod, sending it flying in the air, Aamir shared.

About Ek Din

The romantic drama, directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan, and Aparna Purohit under Aamir Khan Productions, stars Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan in the lead roles. The film is a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day and also features Kunal Kapoor, Kavin Dave, and Pragati Mishra in key roles.

This film marks Sai Pallavi's Hindi debut. Recently at a promotional event, Aamir called Sai Pallavi the "best actress in the country" and became emotional while talking about Junaid.