<i>Ek Din</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Junaid Khan And Sai Pallavi Film Off To A (Very) Slow Start

Romantic drama Ek Din, directed by Sunil Pandey, opened in theatres on May 1 but witnessed a slow start at the box office.

What's Happening

According to trade reports, Ek Din collected Rs 1 crore nett in India across 1,710 shows on Day 1.

The film brings the total India gross collections to Rs 1.20 crore. The overall occupancy rate for the movie was 14%.

The opening day numbers place the film behind several recent romantic dramas.

Background

The film stars Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. Ek Din failed to surpass the opening figures of Love Story and Loveyapa. Loveyapa, which marked Junaid Khan's theatrical debut, had opened at Rs 1.15 crore but did not sustain well in theatres.

On the other hand, Sai Pallavi's Telugu film Love Story had registered a significantly stronger opening of Rs 9.05 crore. Among Hindi romantic films, Saiyaara remains the top opener with Rs 21.50 crore on its first day.

Ek Din is produced by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan, and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. The film is Junaid Khan's second theatrical release and also marks Sai Pallavi's debut in Hindi cinema.

The story follows Dinesh, a man who is in love with his colleague Meera but struggles to express his feelings. During a company trip, he makes a wish under a magical bell for Meera to become his girlfriend for a day, setting the narrative in motion.



