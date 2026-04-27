'Can't Speak Basic Hindi': Sai Pallavi Trolled For Playing Sita In <i>Ramayana</i>

Actor Sai Pallavi recently found herself at the centre of a social media debate after a light-hearted moment at the promotional event for her upcoming film Ek Din took an unexpected turn.

Ahead of the film's release on May 1, the makers hosted a musical evening in Mumbai titled Ek Din ki Mehfil, a live performance event celebrating the film.

During the event, Sai Pallavi attempted to address the audience, paparazzi, and guests in Hindi. However, she struggled to speak the language fluently and openly admitted that her Hindi "is not that great."

Soon after videos of her speaking Hindi surfaced online, a section of social media users began trolling her.

Internet Reactions

Sharing the clip on X, one user wrote, "Meet Sai Pallavi: Can't speak basic words of Hindi. Now she's playing Sita Mata in Ramayana." - referring to her role in Ramayana directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Meet Sai Pallavi:

- Can't speak basic words of Hindi

- Now she's playing Sita Mata in Ramayana

- Compared the Indian Army with the Pakistani Army



tf do they smoke before casting these kinds of so called actors in a 4000cr movie, who can't even differentiate between chahta and… pic.twitter.com/h3KUB8fvV3 — Raj (@idfcwau) April 27, 2026

Another user questioned the casting choice, writing, "What was Nitesh Tiwari even thinking while casting Sai Pallavi for Sita maa's role, who can't even speak proper Hindi? Horrendous casting man."

What was Nitesh tiwari even thinking while casting Sai pallavi for Sita maa's role who can't even speak proper hindi? Horrendous casting man pic.twitter.com/tKdjgdh4Kq — ` (@8eenpoint5) April 27, 2026

The criticism did not stop there.

One post read, "Wait, is her voice dubbed in Ramayana for Hindi release? Cause I'm not sold."

Wait is her voice dubbed in Ramayana for Hindi release



Cause I m not sold ..... https://t.co/F9IpdTakf3 — Shikhar Sagar (@crazy__shikhu) April 27, 2026

Another added, "Why would you sign an actor in a film who can't speak the language properly?"

Why would you sign an actor in a film who can't speak the language properly?pic.twitter.com/edrDh6gfdT — Mayank (@Cules651) April 27, 2026

However, not everyone agreed with the backlash. Several users came out in support of the actress and pointed out that this is not uncommon in the film industry.

One user responded, "We also had Katrina and Jacqueline doing the same thing earlier."

Another comment defended the craft of acting itself, saying, "Is this happening for the first time. Are you dumb? Actors learn the dialogue phonetically. They may not know the meaning, but remember every dialogue and then act. That's how singers sing in so many different languages too. They don't know a word in that language, but still are able to sing."

A third user took a more practical view, writing, "These interviews don't matter. The only thing that matters is that she should be able to speak Hindi in the movie. If she can do that, then it is fine."

Despite the online chatter, Ek Din continues to build buzz ahead of its release.

About Ek Din

Directed by Sunil Pandey, the romantic drama is backed by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. The film also stars Junaid Khan alongside Sai Pallavi.

A remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day, the story follows a young man who falls in love with his colleague but lacks the courage to confess his feelings. He wishes to be with her for just one day - only for that wish to unexpectedly come true.

ALSO READ: Watch: Aamir Khan Breaks Down At Ek Din Event In Mumbai, Sai Pallavi And Junaid Khan Comfort Him