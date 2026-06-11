Exclusive: Hrithik Roshan All Set To Reunite With Rajinikanth After 40 Years In <i>Jailer 2</i>

Hrithik Roshan's much-talked-about cameo in Jailer 2 is getting an added dose of star power. NDTV has exclusively learnt that music composer Anirudh Ravichander is creating a special background score for Hrithik's appearance in the film, with the makers treating the sequence as a major theatrical moment.

Sources close to the development reveal that Anirudh, known for delivering crowd-pleasing themes and chartbusters across industries, is working on a power-packed BGM specifically designed for Hrithik's action-heavy cameo. The special score is expected to elevate the actor's entry and underscore a crucial turning point in the narrative.

The cameo itself is significant for more than one reason. It will mark Hrithik Roshan's on-screen reunion with Rajinikanth after nearly 40 years. The two actors were previously seen together in the 1986 action-drama Bhagwaan Dada, where a young Hrithik Roshan played the foster son of Rajinikanth's character. The film remains one of Hrithik's earliest screen appearances before he went on to become one of Bollywood's biggest stars.

After a period of discussions, Hrithik has officially come on board for Jailer 2 and is expected to shoot his portions in Chennai on June 22 and 23. Sources close to Hrithik Roshan's team confirmed the development to NDTV, adding that multiple look tests are currently underway for the actor's character.

Insiders describe Hrithik's role as action-heavy and pivotal to the storyline. His appearance reportedly comes at a crucial juncture in the film and directly propels the narrative forward.

Hrithik's casting also comes after earlier discussions with Shah Rukh Khan for a cameo in the film. However, the collaboration could not materialise due to scheduling conflicts.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 boasts an impressive ensemble cast that includes Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Vijay Sethupathi, Mithun Chakraborty, SJ Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan and Yogi Babu.

With Rajinikanth returning to one of his most successful recent franchises, Hrithik Roshan joining the sequel for a key cameo, and Anirudh Ravichander crafting a special background score for the sequence, Jailer 2 is shaping up to deliver one of its biggest crowd-pleasing moments even before its expected release in September 2026. An official announcement regarding Hrithik's casting is still awaited.